Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Summary

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd was established in February, 1936. A manufacturer of yarn of different counts, Rajapalayam Mills (RML) has been functioning successfully for six decades. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn and fabrics. It is also into generation of electricity from its windmills for its captive requirements.During 1990-91, the company set up an export-oriented spinning mill. The entire output of high quality yarn produced here is being taken up by Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. It has been decided to implement another export-oriented project. Technological guidance will be provided by Unitaka, Japan, which is a large producer of yarn, fabrics and other related products.During 1994-95, as part of its modernisation programme, RML installed five crosrol cards imported from the UK and two ring spinning frames in place of the old equipment. To reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, it has installed five 250-KW wind electric generators in Muppandal, Nagarcoil. As part of its diversification plans, it is setting up a tissue culture unit - Shri Ramco Biotech - as a division of the existing company, to produce ornamental and orchard plants for the export and domestic markets.During 1995-96, RML commissioned its second 100% EOU spinning mill with an installed capacity of 11,520 spindles. The formalities regarding amalgamation of M/s Jayaram Mills Ltd with the company, asper the order of honourable High Court of Chennai has been completed. As per the scheme 750 shares of Rs 100 each were allotted to the shareholders of Jayaram Mills Ltd. The EOU - Rajapalaiyam Textiles was expanded by 3024 spindles at a cost of Rs 5 crs which is financed by Term Loan/NCDs and Internal Accruals, the addition of these spindles is expected to be completed by August, 1998.The Tissue Culture Unit which was started last year has started its commercial production during May 2000 and have started exporting Plantlets to various countries.Modernisation programme has been taken up at a cost of Rs.24 crores with the assistance from SBI under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme.HFO Power Plant has started commissioned 4 Nos 900 KW & 4 Nos 770 KW MAN B&W HFO Gensets.Due to this there is a substantial saving in Electricity Cost.Under the modernisation programme, during 2001-02, the company has added the state-of-the-art textile machinery at a cost of Rs.15.81 crores by taking financial assistance from State Bank of India and ICICI Ltd under Technology Upgradation Fund(TUF) Scheme. It has installed a new textile machine at a cost of Rs.11.30 crores under the TUF in 2002-03.The Company installed 2 Nos. 1250 KW Suzlon make Wind turbine generators at project cost of about Rs. 9.80 Crores during 2004. It also installed state-of-the-art textile machines at a cost of Rs. 22.70 Crores comprising of 2 Nos. Suzlon Wind Turbine Generator, 2 Nos. LMW Speed Frame, 4 Nos. Veejay Savio Auto Cone Winding Machine, 3 Nos. VJ 120 TFO Machine, 7 Nos. Murata TFO Machine, 3 Nos. Reiter Comber E-62 AND 7 Sets Elite Compact Set.During 2005, 1 No. Speed Frame, 2 Nos. Auto Cone Winding Machine, 2 Nos. High Speed C60 Carding Machine, 1 No. Draw Frame, 2 Nos. Propeller Winding Machine installed at a cost of about Rs. 3.29 Crores. Besides, the Company installed 8 more 1.25 MW Wind turbine generators at project cost of about Rs. 44.40 Crores.In 2006, a Stitching Unit was set up at Vellakoil to produce Garments costing Rs. 0.5 Crores. The Company installed 3 Nos of 1.25 MW and 2 Nos of 1.65 MW Wind turbine generators during the year at project cost of about Rs. 37.66 Crores. It took up expansion of spindles capacity by about 16,800 Spindles at a project costing Rs 50 Crores. It commissioned this said Project and started commercial production during March, 2008.The expansion of TFO capacity at a project cost of Rs.15.14 Crores was commissioned during January, 2008. An Open-End (OE) Spinning Mill with the capacity of 1,800 Rotors was commissioned at Andhra Pradesh during year 2008-09.During the year 2011, 11 Nos. of Wind Electric Generators for an aggregate capacity 8.80 MW were purchased during September, 2010, resulting this, the capacity of the Wind Mills increased to 30.70 MW comprising of 34 Wind Electric Generators.The Scheme of Amalgamation of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary M/s. Rajapalayam Spinners Limited with the Company became effective from 01-04-2012. Again, 3 Nos. of Wind Electric Generators for an aggregate capacity of 2.40 MW were purchased during March, 2015. The Company sold its assets and liabilities of Rajapalayam Mills - Subramaniapuram Unit in 2015. The Company held investments in the Group Companies viz., M/s. The Ramco Cements Limited, M/s. Ramco Industries Limited, M/s. Ramco Systems Limited, M/s. The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Limited, M/s. Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Limited and M/s. Ontime Industrial Services Limited and made them its Associate Companies during year 2016-17. Further, it acquired Shares of M/s. Ramco Windfarms Limited and made it as the Associate Company in 2017-18.The Company commissioned Dyed Weaving Fabric Unit at Rajapalayam with 122 capacity Looms costing Rs 276 Crores on 22-03-2020. The installation of fully automatic OE Machines costing Rs 45 Crores was commissioned on 30-04-2021. The Company also installed second line of yarn mercerizing machineries, which commissioned during September, 2021. It added 24 Airjet Jacquard Looms, which increased the existing looms capacity from 122 Looms to 146 Looms in the existing loom-shed and resulting this, all new 24 Jacquard Looms commissioned during March, 2022. Moreover, the third line of yarn mercerizing machinery was installed and commissioned in September, 2022. Additionally, the Company added 8 Nos. of Airjet Jacquard Looms, which resulted in increasing the existing looms capacity from 146 Looms to 154 Looms in the existing loom-shed without incurring any additional construction cost. In 2023, it commissioned own 110 KV / 11 KV substation inside the premises at Rajapalayam Mills.