Summary

Vishal Fabrics Limited was incorporated as Vishal Fabrics Private Limited on October 22, 1985. The Company status was changed to public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Vishal Fabrics Limited on February 25, 2014. The fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to the change of name was granted to Company on March 31, 2014, by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company came out with IPO by offering 3474000 equity shares of Rs. 45/- (including premium Rs.35/-) and got listed on BSE SME Platform in F.Y. 2014-15. The Company, promoted by Chiripal Group, Ahmedabad, was initially engaged in trading of textile fabrics. Though the Company was incorporated in 1985, its activities stood almost dormant till year 1999. During the year 1999-2000, the company took over the Units of Associate concerns, Bhushan Petrofils Private Limited and Prakash Calender Private Limited; both located at Narol, Ahmedabad, on lease basis and started the processing of fabrics. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of various Textile products like Dyed yarn, Denim Fabrics and job work of Textile products. It is also engaged in the business of processing Grey Fabric using various bleaching, dying and printing processes. The processing unit of Company is based in Narol, District Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plant has the capacity to print, dye and process wide range of fabrics i.e. cotton, polyester, viscose and man-made & blended fabrics suitable for mens, wom

Read More