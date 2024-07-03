SectorTextiles
Open₹22.35
Prev. Close₹22.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.16
Day's High₹22.35
Day's Low₹21.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹21.42
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)435.73
P/E29.03
EPS1.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.81
98.81
98.81
32.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
313.21
291.5
235.81
231.72
Net Worth
412.02
390.31
334.62
264.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
967.54
1,296.84
890.93
373.63
yoy growth (%)
-25.39
45.55
138.45
36.57
Raw materials
-774.84
-1,077.06
-740.2
-274.29
As % of sales
80.08
83.05
83.08
73.41
Employee costs
-63.78
-75.99
-61.17
-45.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
29.74
43.36
19.59
19.13
Depreciation
-25.92
-30.33
-13.66
-6.26
Tax paid
-11.65
-13.26
-4.05
-10.28
Working capital
58.28
91.5
87.34
67.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.39
45.55
138.45
36.57
Op profit growth
-14.65
88.34
80.68
16.84
EBIT growth
-14.96
78.3
73.29
6.68
Net profit growth
-39.86
92.63
76.2
-37.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dhara Shah
Independent Director
Shubhankar Jha
Chairman & Managing Director
Brijmohan D Chiripal
Whole-time Director
Ravindra Bajaj
Independent Director
Susanta Kumar Panda
Additional Executive Director.
Pramod Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Dharewa
Reports by Vishal Fabrics Ltd
Summary
Vishal Fabrics Limited was incorporated as Vishal Fabrics Private Limited on October 22, 1985. The Company status was changed to public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Vishal Fabrics Limited on February 25, 2014. The fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to the change of name was granted to Company on March 31, 2014, by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company came out with IPO by offering 3474000 equity shares of Rs. 45/- (including premium Rs.35/-) and got listed on BSE SME Platform in F.Y. 2014-15. The Company, promoted by Chiripal Group, Ahmedabad, was initially engaged in trading of textile fabrics. Though the Company was incorporated in 1985, its activities stood almost dormant till year 1999. During the year 1999-2000, the company took over the Units of Associate concerns, Bhushan Petrofils Private Limited and Prakash Calender Private Limited; both located at Narol, Ahmedabad, on lease basis and started the processing of fabrics. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of various Textile products like Dyed yarn, Denim Fabrics and job work of Textile products. It is also engaged in the business of processing Grey Fabric using various bleaching, dying and printing processes. The processing unit of Company is based in Narol, District Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plant has the capacity to print, dye and process wide range of fabrics i.e. cotton, polyester, viscose and man-made & blended fabrics suitable for mens, wom
Read More
The Vishal Fabrics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishal Fabrics Ltd is ₹435.73 Cr. as of 29 Dec ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Vishal Fabrics Ltd is 29.03 and 1.61 as of 29 Dec ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishal Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishal Fabrics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Dec ‘23
Vishal Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.01%, 3 Years at 2.43%, 1 Year at 5.00%, 6 Month at 28.20%, 3 Month at 8.35% and 1 Month at -10.18%.
