Vishal Fabrics Ltd Share Price

22.05
(-0.45%)
Dec 29, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.35
  • Day's High22.35
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close22.15
  • Day's Low21.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)28.16
  • P/E29.03
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value21.42
  • EPS1.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)435.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vishal Fabrics Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vishal Fabrics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vishal Fabrics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.74%

Foreign: 3.73%

Indian: 65.26%

Non-Promoter- 3.68%

Institutions: 3.68%

Non-Institutions: 27.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishal Fabrics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

98.81

98.81

98.81

32.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

313.21

291.5

235.81

231.72

Net Worth

412.02

390.31

334.62

264.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

967.54

1,296.84

890.93

373.63

yoy growth (%)

-25.39

45.55

138.45

36.57

Raw materials

-774.84

-1,077.06

-740.2

-274.29

As % of sales

80.08

83.05

83.08

73.41

Employee costs

-63.78

-75.99

-61.17

-45.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

29.74

43.36

19.59

19.13

Depreciation

-25.92

-30.33

-13.66

-6.26

Tax paid

-11.65

-13.26

-4.05

-10.28

Working capital

58.28

91.5

87.34

67.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.39

45.55

138.45

36.57

Op profit growth

-14.65

88.34

80.68

16.84

EBIT growth

-14.96

78.3

73.29

6.68

Net profit growth

-39.86

92.63

76.2

-37.82

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vishal Fabrics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vishal Fabrics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dhara Shah

Independent Director

Shubhankar Jha

Chairman & Managing Director

Brijmohan D Chiripal

Whole-time Director

Ravindra Bajaj

Independent Director

Susanta Kumar Panda

Additional Executive Director.

Pramod Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Dharewa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishal Fabrics Ltd

Summary

Vishal Fabrics Limited was incorporated as Vishal Fabrics Private Limited on October 22, 1985. The Company status was changed to public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Vishal Fabrics Limited on February 25, 2014. The fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to the change of name was granted to Company on March 31, 2014, by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company came out with IPO by offering 3474000 equity shares of Rs. 45/- (including premium Rs.35/-) and got listed on BSE SME Platform in F.Y. 2014-15. The Company, promoted by Chiripal Group, Ahmedabad, was initially engaged in trading of textile fabrics. Though the Company was incorporated in 1985, its activities stood almost dormant till year 1999. During the year 1999-2000, the company took over the Units of Associate concerns, Bhushan Petrofils Private Limited and Prakash Calender Private Limited; both located at Narol, Ahmedabad, on lease basis and started the processing of fabrics. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of various Textile products like Dyed yarn, Denim Fabrics and job work of Textile products. It is also engaged in the business of processing Grey Fabric using various bleaching, dying and printing processes. The processing unit of Company is based in Narol, District Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plant has the capacity to print, dye and process wide range of fabrics i.e. cotton, polyester, viscose and man-made & blended fabrics suitable for mens, wom
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vishal Fabrics Ltd share price today?

The Vishal Fabrics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishal Fabrics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishal Fabrics Ltd is ₹435.73 Cr. as of 29 Dec ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishal Fabrics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishal Fabrics Ltd is 29.03 and 1.61 as of 29 Dec ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishal Fabrics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishal Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishal Fabrics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Dec ‘23

What is the CAGR of Vishal Fabrics Ltd?

Vishal Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.01%, 3 Years at 2.43%, 1 Year at 5.00%, 6 Month at 28.20%, 3 Month at 8.35% and 1 Month at -10.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishal Fabrics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishal Fabrics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

