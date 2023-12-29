Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
967.54
1,296.84
890.93
373.63
yoy growth (%)
-25.39
45.55
138.45
36.57
Raw materials
-774.84
-1,077.06
-740.2
-274.29
As % of sales
80.08
83.05
83.08
73.41
Employee costs
-63.78
-75.99
-61.17
-45.28
As % of sales
6.59
5.85
6.86
12.11
Other costs
-40.66
-40.37
-34.64
-23.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.2
3.11
3.88
6.33
Operating profit
88.25
103.42
54.91
30.38
OPM
9.12
7.97
6.16
8.13
Depreciation
-25.92
-30.33
-13.66
-6.26
Interest expense
-34.37
-32.04
-22.69
-5.26
Other income
1.78
2.31
1.04
0.27
Profit before tax
29.74
43.36
19.59
19.13
Taxes
-11.65
-13.26
-4.05
-10.28
Tax rate
-39.15
-30.58
-20.67
-53.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.09
30.1
15.54
8.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0.08
0.01
Net profit
18.1
30.1
15.62
8.86
yoy growth (%)
-39.86
92.63
76.2
-37.82
NPM
1.87
2.32
1.75
2.37
