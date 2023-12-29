iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishal Fabrics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.05
(-0.45%)
Dec 29, 2023

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

967.54

1,296.84

890.93

373.63

yoy growth (%)

-25.39

45.55

138.45

36.57

Raw materials

-774.84

-1,077.06

-740.2

-274.29

As % of sales

80.08

83.05

83.08

73.41

Employee costs

-63.78

-75.99

-61.17

-45.28

As % of sales

6.59

5.85

6.86

12.11

Other costs

-40.66

-40.37

-34.64

-23.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.2

3.11

3.88

6.33

Operating profit

88.25

103.42

54.91

30.38

OPM

9.12

7.97

6.16

8.13

Depreciation

-25.92

-30.33

-13.66

-6.26

Interest expense

-34.37

-32.04

-22.69

-5.26

Other income

1.78

2.31

1.04

0.27

Profit before tax

29.74

43.36

19.59

19.13

Taxes

-11.65

-13.26

-4.05

-10.28

Tax rate

-39.15

-30.58

-20.67

-53.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.09

30.1

15.54

8.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0.08

0.01

Net profit

18.1

30.1

15.62

8.86

yoy growth (%)

-39.86

92.63

76.2

-37.82

NPM

1.87

2.32

1.75

2.37

