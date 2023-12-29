Vishal Fabrics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.81
98.81
98.81
32.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
313.21
291.5
235.81
231.72
Net Worth
412.02
390.31
334.62
264.66
Minority Interest
Debt
380.79
317.41
377.71
386.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.68
3.83
6.17
6.63
Total Liabilities
805.49
711.55
718.5
658.27
Fixed Assets
219.13
249.95
273.24
276.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
49.86
33.32
49.88
22.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.21
0
Networking Capital
525.47
418.66
373.36
338.14
Inventories
93.97
79.24
96.52
59.11
Inventory Days
22.29
Sundry Debtors
510.8
456.42
393.32
361.23
Debtor Days
136.27
Other Current Assets
36.84
38.14
42.73
58.09
Sundry Creditors
-93.92
-117.76
-137.95
-123.36
Creditor Days
46.53
Other Current Liabilities
-22.22
-37.38
-21.26
-16.93
Cash
11.03
9.62
21.81
20.97
Total Assets
805.49
711.55
718.5
658.27
