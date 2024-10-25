|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Vishal Fabrics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and 2. any other business with the permission of the Chair The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 25th October 2024 inter alia approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and other agenda as per annexed with the outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Vishal Fabrics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (the Financial Results) 2. Proposal for raising funds through issue of one or more instruments including of Equity Shares convertible instruments any other securities by any of the permissible means including preferential allotment rights issue QIP or any combination thereof in one or more tranches; as may be decided by the Board. 3.To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th July 2024 inter alia approve the Un-Audited Financials Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and other matters, as annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Vishal Fabrics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and 2. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Newspaper publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and other businesses attached herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Vishal Fabrics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 (the Financial Results); and 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 06 February 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.