Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Vishal Fabrics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and 2. any other business with the permission of the Chair The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 25th October 2024 inter alia approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and other agenda as per annexed with the outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Vishal Fabrics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (the Financial Results) 2. Proposal for raising funds through issue of one or more instruments including of Equity Shares convertible instruments any other securities by any of the permissible means including preferential allotment rights issue QIP or any combination thereof in one or more tranches; as may be decided by the Board. 3.To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th July 2024 inter alia approve the Un-Audited Financials Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and other matters, as annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Vishal Fabrics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and 2. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Newspaper publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and other businesses attached herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024