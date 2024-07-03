Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1,726
Prev. Close₹1,744.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹140.06
Day's High₹1,742.45
Day's Low₹1,715.55
52 Week's High₹1,926.55
52 Week's Low₹743
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,802.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup
Summary
The Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1739.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup is ₹3802.98 Cr. as of 12 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup is 0 and 3.80 as of 12 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup is ₹743 and ₹1926.55 as of 12 Dec ‘24
Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 126.44%, 6 Month at 52.89%, 3 Month at -5.89% and 1 Month at 8.89%.
