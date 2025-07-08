iifl-logo
Blue Blends India Ltd Share Price Live

0.75
(0%)
Feb 26, 2020|02:29:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.75
  • Day's High0.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low0.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-21.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Blue Blends India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.75

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.8

Day's Low

0.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-21.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Blue Blends India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Blue Blends (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Blue Blends (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:37 PM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.15%

Non-Promoter- 1.59%

Institutions: 1.59%

Non-Institutions: 45.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blue Blends India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

21.65

21.65

21.65

21.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-66.25

-56.07

-41.76

3.71

Net Worth

-44.6

-34.42

-20.11

25.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.53

18.72

56.71

132.21

yoy growth (%)

-49.07

-66.99

-57.1

-19.83

Raw materials

-4.13

-3.04

-38.08

-93.02

As % of sales

43.39

16.25

67.16

70.35

Employee costs

-1.35

-2.16

-4.96

-6.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.9

-14.31

-36.23

-14.1

Depreciation

-1.87

-1.91

-2.18

-2.22

Tax paid

-0.28

0

-0.36

1.69

Working capital

-27.59

-4.79

-25.2

-35.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.07

-66.99

-57.1

-19.83

Op profit growth

50.2

-80.23

8,679.02

-101.51

EBIT growth

76.52

-80.51

1,158.55

-112.45

Net profit growth

-28.84

-68.52

39.01

-569.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

9.53

18.72

56.71

132.21

164.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.53

18.72

56.71

132.21

164.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

1.76

0.68

0.29

0.08

View Annually Results

Blue Blends India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

43.2415,864.06131.841.161,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.3914,409.28228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.4413,921.1698.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

09,965.24-67.750912.91-38.07

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

347.2

35.589,068.7593.011.081,994.93136.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Blue Blends India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anand Arya

Independent Director

Janardhan Joshi

Company Secretary

CHINTAN BHARATBHAI DOSHI

Addtnl Independent Director

Madanlal Agarwal

Additional Director

Sarita Jha

Additional Director

Rekha R Jaiswar

Additional Whole time Director

Kunal Salawat

Registered Office

JBF House 2nd Floor,

Old P.Office Lane Kalbadevi Rd,

Maharashtra - 400002

Tel: 91-22-22085951

Website: http://www.blueblends.com

Email: blueblends.ho@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Blue Blends (India), the flagship company of Arya Group was set up in 1982. It is engaged in texturising, twisting, crimping, coning, sizing and dyeing of yarn, weaving of fabrics, and merchant export...
Reports by Blue Blends India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Blue Blends India Ltd share price today?

The Blue Blends India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Blends India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Blends India Ltd is ₹1.62 Cr. as of 26 Feb ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Blends India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Blends India Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 26 Feb ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Blends India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Blends India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Blends India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Feb ‘20

What is the CAGR of Blue Blends India Ltd?

Blue Blends India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -46.38%, 3 Years at -69.48%, 1 Year at -20.00%, 6 Month at 14.29%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -5.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Blends India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Blends India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

