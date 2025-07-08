Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.75
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.8
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-21.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
21.65
21.65
21.65
21.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-66.25
-56.07
-41.76
3.71
Net Worth
-44.6
-34.42
-20.11
25.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.53
18.72
56.71
132.21
yoy growth (%)
-49.07
-66.99
-57.1
-19.83
Raw materials
-4.13
-3.04
-38.08
-93.02
As % of sales
43.39
16.25
67.16
70.35
Employee costs
-1.35
-2.16
-4.96
-6.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.9
-14.31
-36.23
-14.1
Depreciation
-1.87
-1.91
-2.18
-2.22
Tax paid
-0.28
0
-0.36
1.69
Working capital
-27.59
-4.79
-25.2
-35.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.07
-66.99
-57.1
-19.83
Op profit growth
50.2
-80.23
8,679.02
-101.51
EBIT growth
76.52
-80.51
1,158.55
-112.45
Net profit growth
-28.84
-68.52
39.01
-569.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
9.53
18.72
56.71
132.21
164.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.53
18.72
56.71
132.21
164.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
1.76
0.68
0.29
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|43.24
|15,864.06
|131.84
|1.16
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.39
|14,409.28
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.44
|13,921.16
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|9,965.24
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
347.2
|35.58
|9,068.75
|93.01
|1.08
|1,994.93
|136.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anand Arya
Independent Director
Janardhan Joshi
Company Secretary
CHINTAN BHARATBHAI DOSHI
Addtnl Independent Director
Madanlal Agarwal
Additional Director
Sarita Jha
Additional Director
Rekha R Jaiswar
Additional Whole time Director
Kunal Salawat
JBF House 2nd Floor,
Old P.Office Lane Kalbadevi Rd,
Maharashtra - 400002
Tel: 91-22-22085951
Website: http://www.blueblends.com
Email: blueblends.ho@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Blue Blends (India), the flagship company of Arya Group was set up in 1982. It is engaged in texturising, twisting, crimping, coning, sizing and dyeing of yarn, weaving of fabrics, and merchant export...
Read More
Reports by Blue Blends India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.