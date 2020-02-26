Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.53
18.72
56.71
132.21
yoy growth (%)
-49.07
-66.99
-57.1
-19.83
Raw materials
-4.13
-3.04
-38.08
-93.02
As % of sales
43.39
16.25
67.16
70.35
Employee costs
-1.35
-2.16
-4.96
-6.32
As % of sales
14.21
11.58
8.74
4.78
Other costs
-12.11
-18.88
-40.86
-33.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
127.1
100.87
72.05
25.08
Operating profit
-8.07
-5.37
-27.2
-0.3
OPM
-84.7
-28.72
-47.96
-0.23
Depreciation
-1.87
-1.91
-2.18
-2.22
Interest expense
-0.01
-8.71
-7.49
-11.82
Other income
0.06
1.69
0.65
0.24
Profit before tax
-9.9
-14.31
-36.23
-14.1
Taxes
-0.28
0
-0.36
1.69
Tax rate
2.83
-0.01
1.01
-11.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.18
-14.31
-36.59
-12.41
Exceptional items
0
0
-8.86
-20.29
Net profit
-10.18
-14.31
-45.46
-32.7
yoy growth (%)
-28.84
-68.52
39.01
-569.24
NPM
-106.81
-76.45
-80.16
-24.73
