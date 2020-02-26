Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.07
-85.84
-19.83
-8.45
Op profit growth
49.9
1,466.38
-101.68
-11.04
EBIT growth
76.32
145.89
-112.43
-9.2
Net profit growth
-28.83
-56.19
-567.66
-19.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-84.96
-28.86
-0.26
12.43
EBIT margin
-103.8
-29.98
-1.72
11.13
Net profit margin
-106.94
-76.52
-24.73
4.24
RoCE
-24.3
-7.29
-2.01
14.66
RoNW
6.45
79.32
-20.8
2.87
RoA
-6.25
-4.65
-7.2
1.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.71
-6.62
0
2.77
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.57
-7.5
-16.13
2.31
Book value per share
-20.6
-15.89
11.72
25.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.1
0
16.22
P/CEPS
-0.09
-1.15
19.38
P/B
-0.04
1.59
1.73
EV/EBIDTA
-24.92
-1,896.11
8.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
18.44
Tax payout
2.82
-0.01
-11.98
-0.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
576.18
634.84
110.62
94.87
Inventory days
19.33
107.72
57.98
67.34
Creditor days
-249.51
-196.08
-41.31
-50.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
519.53
0.64
0.19
-1.61
Net debt / equity
-1.56
-2.63
2.84
1.36
Net debt / op. profit
-8.62
-16.76
-209.53
3.54
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.39
-16.25
-70.35
-56.14
Employee costs
-14.21
-11.58
-4.78
-4.32
Other costs
-127.36
-101.02
-25.11
-27.1
