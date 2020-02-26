Blue Blends India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
21.65
21.65
21.65
21.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-66.25
-56.07
-41.76
3.71
Net Worth
-44.6
-34.42
-20.11
25.36
Minority Interest
Debt
70.76
91.58
87.16
72.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.16
57.16
67.05
97.73
Fixed Assets
15.18
17.12
20.75
24.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.49
3.49
3.49
3.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.22
4.22
4.22
4.22
Networking Capital
3.26
32.32
38.56
65.71
Inventories
0.12
0.89
1.82
10.16
Inventory Days
4.59
17.35
11.71
28.04
Sundry Debtors
1.93
28.14
31.94
36.92
Debtor Days
73.88
548.66
205.56
101.92
Other Current Assets
22.34
24.57
26.96
41.82
Sundry Creditors
-11.98
-12.13
-12.98
-13.77
Creditor Days
458.64
236.5
83.53
38.01
Other Current Liabilities
-9.15
-9.15
-9.18
-9.42
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.08
Total Assets
26.16
57.17
67.05
97.74
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.