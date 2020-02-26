Blue Blends India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.9
-14.31
-36.23
-14.1
Depreciation
-1.87
-1.91
-2.18
-2.22
Tax paid
-0.28
0
-0.36
1.69
Working capital
-27.59
-4.79
-25.2
-35.27
Other operating items
Operating
-39.65
-21.01
-63.98
-49.9
Capital expenditure
-0.11
-3.02
-10.96
-5.81
Free cash flow
-39.77
-24.03
-74.94
-55.72
Equity raised
-112.13
-83.51
7.41
70.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
46.34
75.96
73.29
49.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-105.56
-31.59
5.75
63.63
