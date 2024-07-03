Summary

Celebrity Fashions Ltd was incorporated on April 28, 1988 as a private limited company with the name Celebrity Fashions Pvt Ltd. In the year 1998, the company became a deemed public company. In September, 2005, the company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Celebrity Fashions Ltd.The Company is one of Indias consummate garment exporters with the capability to manufacturing the largest number of trousers in the country. The company is engaged in manufacture and sale of garments. The company has their own national premier menswear brand, Indian Terrain. The company has two subsidiaries, namely Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd and Celebrity Clothing Ltd. The company has two divisions, namely exports and domestic divisions. Exports division is further sub-divided into Tops and Bottoms division. The Domestic division (brand Indian Terrain) and Bottoms division cater to different markets / products. The companys products include mens or boys shirts, womens or girls shirts, mens or boys shorts / trousers and womens or girls shorts / trousers.The company set up their first manufacturing facility in Mylapore, Chennai. During the year 1992-93, they set up two manufacturing facility at Velachery and Chrompet in Chennai. During the year 1997-98, the company set up their fourth manufacturing facility at Pallikaranai, Chennai.During the year 1999-2000, the company set up their fifth manufacturing facility at Porur, Chennai.During the year 2000-01, the company la

