Celebrity Fashions Ltd Share Price

15.6
(-5.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.7
  • Day's High17.7
  • 52 Wk High23.95
  • Prev. Close16.58
  • Day's Low14.98
  • 52 Wk Low 12.8
  • Turnover (lac)32.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)88.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Celebrity Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

17.7

Prev. Close

16.58

Turnover(Lac.)

32.09

Day's High

17.7

Day's Low

14.98

52 Week's High

23.95

52 Week's Low

12.8

Book Value

3.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Celebrity Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Celebrity Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Celebrity Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.32%

Non-Promoter- 15.54%

Institutions: 15.54%

Non-Institutions: 49.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Celebrity Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

56.55

54.05

51.67

47.77

Preference Capital

5.02

10.04

17.2

26.99

Reserves

-22.58

-27.35

-36.69

-44.13

Net Worth

38.99

36.74

32.18

30.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

232.77

203.54

192.05

yoy growth (%)

5.98

-2.66

Raw materials

-137.78

-108.73

-100.04

As % of sales

59.19

53.41

52.09

Employee costs

-54.91

-54.16

-51.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.56

-0.88

-4.65

Depreciation

-6.73

-6.89

-7.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

10.74

1.59

12.17

-4.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.98

-2.66

Op profit growth

43.36

-18.99

EBIT growth

204.63

-34.45

Net profit growth

-93.16

-160.14

No Record Found

Celebrity Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Celebrity Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

V Rajagopal

Whole-time Director

Rama Rajagopal

Independent Director

N K Ranganath

Independent Director

Nidhi Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A Rishi Kumar

Independent Director

K Sridhar

Managing Director

Vidyuth Rajagopal

Independent Director

Manoj Mohanka

Independent Director

Jandhyala Suresh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Celebrity Fashions Ltd

Summary

Celebrity Fashions Ltd was incorporated on April 28, 1988 as a private limited company with the name Celebrity Fashions Pvt Ltd. In the year 1998, the company became a deemed public company. In September, 2005, the company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Celebrity Fashions Ltd.The Company is one of Indias consummate garment exporters with the capability to manufacturing the largest number of trousers in the country. The company is engaged in manufacture and sale of garments. The company has their own national premier menswear brand, Indian Terrain. The company has two subsidiaries, namely Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd and Celebrity Clothing Ltd. The company has two divisions, namely exports and domestic divisions. Exports division is further sub-divided into Tops and Bottoms division. The Domestic division (brand Indian Terrain) and Bottoms division cater to different markets / products. The companys products include mens or boys shirts, womens or girls shirts, mens or boys shorts / trousers and womens or girls shorts / trousers.The company set up their first manufacturing facility in Mylapore, Chennai. During the year 1992-93, they set up two manufacturing facility at Velachery and Chrompet in Chennai. During the year 1997-98, the company set up their fourth manufacturing facility at Pallikaranai, Chennai.During the year 1999-2000, the company set up their fifth manufacturing facility at Porur, Chennai.During the year 2000-01, the company la
Company FAQs

What is the Celebrity Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Celebrity Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Celebrity Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Celebrity Fashions Ltd is ₹88.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Celebrity Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Celebrity Fashions Ltd is 0 and 4.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Celebrity Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Celebrity Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Celebrity Fashions Ltd is ₹12.8 and ₹23.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Celebrity Fashions Ltd?

Celebrity Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.16%, 3 Years at -5.02%, 1 Year at -6.85%, 6 Month at -13.51%, 3 Month at 2.09% and 1 Month at 11.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Celebrity Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Celebrity Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.32 %
Institutions - 15.54 %
Public - 49.13 %

