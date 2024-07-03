Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹17.7
Prev. Close₹16.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.09
Day's High₹17.7
Day's Low₹14.98
52 Week's High₹23.95
52 Week's Low₹12.8
Book Value₹3.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.55
54.05
51.67
47.77
Preference Capital
5.02
10.04
17.2
26.99
Reserves
-22.58
-27.35
-36.69
-44.13
Net Worth
38.99
36.74
32.18
30.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
232.77
203.54
192.05
yoy growth (%)
5.98
-2.66
Raw materials
-137.78
-108.73
-100.04
As % of sales
59.19
53.41
52.09
Employee costs
-54.91
-54.16
-51.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.56
-0.88
-4.65
Depreciation
-6.73
-6.89
-7.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
10.74
1.59
12.17
-4.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.98
-2.66
Op profit growth
43.36
-18.99
EBIT growth
204.63
-34.45
Net profit growth
-93.16
-160.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
V Rajagopal
Whole-time Director
Rama Rajagopal
Independent Director
N K Ranganath
Independent Director
Nidhi Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A Rishi Kumar
Independent Director
K Sridhar
Managing Director
Vidyuth Rajagopal
Independent Director
Manoj Mohanka
Independent Director
Jandhyala Suresh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Celebrity Fashions Ltd
Summary
Celebrity Fashions Ltd was incorporated on April 28, 1988 as a private limited company with the name Celebrity Fashions Pvt Ltd. In the year 1998, the company became a deemed public company. In September, 2005, the company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Celebrity Fashions Ltd.The Company is one of Indias consummate garment exporters with the capability to manufacturing the largest number of trousers in the country. The company is engaged in manufacture and sale of garments. The company has their own national premier menswear brand, Indian Terrain. The company has two subsidiaries, namely Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd and Celebrity Clothing Ltd. The company has two divisions, namely exports and domestic divisions. Exports division is further sub-divided into Tops and Bottoms division. The Domestic division (brand Indian Terrain) and Bottoms division cater to different markets / products. The companys products include mens or boys shirts, womens or girls shirts, mens or boys shorts / trousers and womens or girls shorts / trousers.The company set up their first manufacturing facility in Mylapore, Chennai. During the year 1992-93, they set up two manufacturing facility at Velachery and Chrompet in Chennai. During the year 1997-98, the company set up their fourth manufacturing facility at Pallikaranai, Chennai.During the year 1999-2000, the company set up their fifth manufacturing facility at Porur, Chennai.During the year 2000-01, the company la
The Celebrity Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Celebrity Fashions Ltd is ₹88.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Celebrity Fashions Ltd is 0 and 4.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Celebrity Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Celebrity Fashions Ltd is ₹12.8 and ₹23.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Celebrity Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.16%, 3 Years at -5.02%, 1 Year at -6.85%, 6 Month at -13.51%, 3 Month at 2.09% and 1 Month at 11.35%.
