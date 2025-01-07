iifl-logo-icon 1
Celebrity Fashions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.9
(1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

232.77

203.54

192.05

yoy growth (%)

5.98

-2.66

Raw materials

-137.78

-108.73

-100.04

As % of sales

59.19

53.41

52.09

Employee costs

-54.91

-54.16

-51.85

As % of sales

23.58

26.6

26.99

Other costs

-34

-30.5

-33.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.6

14.98

17.22

Operating profit

6.08

10.15

7.08

OPM

2.61

4.98

3.68

Depreciation

-6.73

-6.89

-7.03

Interest expense

-5.8

-6.79

-6.59

Other income

0.88

2.65

1.89

Profit before tax

-5.56

-0.88

-4.65

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.56

-0.88

-4.65

Exceptional items

0

0

-8.22

Net profit

-5.57

-0.88

-12.87

yoy growth (%)

-93.16

-160.14

NPM

-2.39

-0.43

-6.7

