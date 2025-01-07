Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
232.77
203.54
192.05
yoy growth (%)
5.98
-2.66
Raw materials
-137.78
-108.73
-100.04
As % of sales
59.19
53.41
52.09
Employee costs
-54.91
-54.16
-51.85
As % of sales
23.58
26.6
26.99
Other costs
-34
-30.5
-33.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.6
14.98
17.22
Operating profit
6.08
10.15
7.08
OPM
2.61
4.98
3.68
Depreciation
-6.73
-6.89
-7.03
Interest expense
-5.8
-6.79
-6.59
Other income
0.88
2.65
1.89
Profit before tax
-5.56
-0.88
-4.65
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.56
-0.88
-4.65
Exceptional items
0
0
-8.22
Net profit
-5.57
-0.88
-12.87
yoy growth (%)
-93.16
-160.14
NPM
-2.39
-0.43
-6.7
