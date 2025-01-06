iifl-logo-icon 1
Celebrity Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.6
(-5.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Celebrity Fash. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.56

-0.88

-4.65

Depreciation

-6.73

-6.89

-7.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

10.74

1.59

12.17

-4.67

Other operating items

Operating

-1.55

4.39

-16.35

Capital expenditure

-13.77

17.63

-0.71

-49.62

Free cash flow

-15.33

3.68

-65.97

Equity raised

-76.41

-79.61

-105.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

37.33

-14.11

44.74

58.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-54.41

-31.18

-112.67

