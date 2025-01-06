Celebrity Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.56
-0.88
-4.65
Depreciation
-6.73
-6.89
-7.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
10.74
1.59
12.17
-4.67
Other operating items
Operating
-1.55
4.39
-16.35
Capital expenditure
-13.77
17.63
-0.71
-49.62
Free cash flow
-15.33
3.68
-65.97
Equity raised
-76.41
-79.61
-105.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
37.33
-14.11
44.74
58.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-54.41
-31.18
-112.67
