Celebrity Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.55
54.05
51.67
47.77
Preference Capital
5.02
10.04
17.2
26.99
Reserves
-22.58
-27.35
-36.69
-44.13
Net Worth
38.99
36.74
32.18
30.63
Minority Interest
Debt
62.14
73.97
64.02
62.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
101.13
110.71
96.2
92.65
Fixed Assets
30.62
25.94
22.93
27.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
66.93
76.31
71.24
64.06
Inventories
36.49
96.11
71.38
59.61
Inventory Days
93.47
Sundry Debtors
55.71
32.75
67.59
54.52
Debtor Days
85.49
Other Current Assets
16.23
17.59
17.06
14.77
Sundry Creditors
-12.98
-32.36
-38.06
-29.63
Creditor Days
46.46
Other Current Liabilities
-28.52
-37.78
-46.73
-35.21
Cash
3.58
8.46
2.03
0.89
Total Assets
101.13
110.71
96.2
92.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.