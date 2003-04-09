To the Members of CELEBRITY FASHIONS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of CELEBRITY FASHIONS LIMITED ( " the Company " ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " the Standalone Financial Statements " ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ( " Ind AS " ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The Company has accumulated losses of Rs.22.58 crores as on March 31, 2024. We have evaluated the appropriateness of the ‘ going concern concept in accordance with SA-570, based on such evaluation and on the basis of the information and explanations given to us, we report that we have obtained sufficient evidence to establish the continuance of the Company as a going concern. The Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

a) Revenue recognition (Ind AS 115)

The application of the new standard on recognition of revenue involves significant judgment and estimates made by the management which includes identification of performance obligations contained in contracts, determination of the most appropriate method for recognition of revenue relating to the identified performance obligations, assessment of transaction price and allocation of the assessed price to the individual performance obligations.

Audit procedure involved review of the Company s Ind AS 115 implementation process and key judgments made by management, evaluation of customer contracts in light of Ind AS 115 on sample basis and comparison of the same with management s evaluation and assessment of design and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to revenue recognition.

Based on the procedures performed, it is concluded that management s judgments with respect to recognition and measurement of revenue in light of IND AS 115 is appropriate.

Furthermore, the appropriateness of the disclosures made in Note No.22 & 1.5 to the financial statements was assessed.

b) Existence and impairment of Trade Receivables

Trade Receivables are significant to the Company s financial statements. The Collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the Company s working capital management, which is managed on an ongoing basis by its management. Due to the nature of the Business and the requirements of customers, various contract terms are in place which impacts the timing of revenue recognition. Given the magnitude and judgment involved in the impairment assessment of trade receivables, we have identified this as a key audit matter.

We performed audit procedures on existence of trade receivables, which included substantive testing of revenue transactions, obtaining trade receivable external confirmations and testing the subsequent payments received. Assessing the impact of trade receivables requires judgment and we evaluated management s assumptions in determining the provision for impairment of trade receivables, by analyzing the ageing of receivables, assessing significant overdue individual trade receivables and specific local risks, combined with the legal documentations, where applicable.

In calculating the Expected Credit Loss as per Ind AS 109 - " Financial Instruments " , the Company has also considered the estimation of probable future customer default.

We tested the timing of revenue and trade receivables recognition based on the terms agreed with the customers. We also reviewed, on a sample basis, terms of the contract with the customers, invoices raised, etc., as a part of our audit procedures.

Furthermore, we assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures made in Note No. 1.17 to the financial statements.

c) Assessment of Provisions for taxation, litigations and claims:

As at March 31, 2024 Celebrity Fashions Limited had a provision in respect of possible or actual taxation disputes, litigation and claims to the tune of Rs. 0.29 crores These provisions are estimated using a significant degree of management judgment in interpreting the various relevant rules, regulations and practices and in considering precedents in various forums

The Audit addressed this Key Audit Matter by assessing the adequacy of tax Provisions by reviewing correspondence with tax Authorities

Discussing significant litigations and claims with the Company s Internal Legal Counsel

Obtaining Letters from Celebrity Fashions External Advisors including their views regarding the likely outcome and magnitude of and exposure to the relevant litigation and claims

Reviewing previous judgments made by relevant tax Authorities and opinions given by Company s advisors.

Assessing the reliability of the past estimates of the management.

Based on the procedures performed, it is concluded that the management s assessment of the outcome of pending litigations and claims is appropriate.

Furthermore, the appropriateness of the disclosures made in Note No. 40 to the financial statements was assessed.

d) Accuracy on valuation of Inventory

Management judgment is required to establish the carrying value of inventory particularly in relation to determining the appropriate level of provisions in relation to obsolete and Surplus items.

The judgment reflects that inventory is held to support Company s operations which results in the Company holding inventory for extended periods before utilization.

Audit procedures include testing the inventory provisions, we assessed the management control and estimation of inventory provisions and their appropriateness. The future salability of inventory was assessed based on past track records.

e) Adoption of IND AS 116 - Leases

As described in Note No.2 (B) to the financial statements, the Company has adopted Ind AS 116 - Leases (Ind AS 116). The application to this accounting standard is complex and is an area of focus in our audit.

Ind AS 116 introduces a new lease accounting model, wherein lessees are required to recognize a right-of-use (ROU) asset and a lease liability arising from a lease on the balance sheet. The lease liabilities are initially measured by discounting

future lease payments during the lease term as per the contract/ arrangement. Adoption of the standard involves significant judgements and estimates including, determination of the discount rates and the lease term. Refer Note No. 2(B) & 1.23 to the financial statements.

Our audit procedures on adoption of Ind AS 116 include:

• Assessed and tested new processes and controls in respect of the lease accounting standard (Ind AS 116).

• Assessed the Company s evaluation on the identification of leases based on the contractual agreements and our knowledge of the business;

• Evaluated the reasonableness of the discount rates applied in determining the lease liabilities.

On a statistical sample, we performed the following procedures:

• assessed the key terms and conditions of each lease with the underlying lease contracts; and

• evaluated computation of lease liabilities and challenged the key estimates such as, discount rates and the lease term.

• Assessed and tested the presentation and disclosures relating to Ind AS 116 including, disclosures

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Company s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " ) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to

fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( " the Order " ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, (herein after referred to as the " Order " ), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure ‘ A , a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in the equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts Standards) Rules, 2014

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in " Annexure B " .

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as referred to in Note No. 40 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (Refer Note.49(L) to the Standalone Financial Statements).

(b) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( " Funding Parties " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note.49(m) to the Standalone Financial Statements) , and

(c) Based on the audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any Dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on April 01, 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a

feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For SRSV & Associates Chartered Accountants F.R No.015041S V. Rajeswaran Date : 29th May, 2024 Partner Place: Chennai Membership No. 020881 UDIN : 24020881BKDHQ08824

Annexure ‘ A to the Independent Auditor s Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditor s Report to the members of Celebrity Fashions Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024,

i. In respect of the Company s Property, Plant, and Equipment:

(a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant & Equipment by which Property, Plant & Equipment are verified in a phased periodical manner designed to cover all the items over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were verified during the year and no discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees Five crores, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with the banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships. However, the Company has granted loans and advances to the employees as detailed below.

In Crores

To whom Type (Loan/ adv/guarantee/ security) Aggregate Amount during the year Balance outstanding as at Balance sheet date Employees Loans 0.20 0.11 Employees Advance in nature of loan 0.12 0.02

(b) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the Company s interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments are regular.

(d) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, no amounts are overdue for a period of more than 90 days.

(e) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended nor fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and as explained to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products/services manufactured/rendered by the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months.

b) As at March 31, 2024 according to the records of the Company, the following are the particulars of the statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of dispute:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Assessment Year to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Amount (. in Crores) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2003-04 Pending before the Assessing Officer 0.05 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2004-05 Pending before the Assessing Officer 0.10 Income Tax Act, 1961 Fringe Benefit Tax 2007-08 Pending for rectification before the Assessing Officer 0.07 Income Tax Act, 1961 Fringe Benefit Tax 2008-09 Pending for rectification before the Assessing Officer 0.06 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2011-12 Pending for rectification before the Assessing Officer and appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals, Chennai 0.01 Total 0.29

* Relating to Income Tax dues of Partnership Firm Celebrity Connections

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has no transactions that has not been recorded in the books of account and no unrecorded income was disclosed or surrendered as income during the year in the Tax assessments under the Income Tax,1961. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lenders during the year.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender or Government or any Government Authority.

(c) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (Also refer Note 16 to the financial statements).

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)

(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year under review. In respect of the above issue, we further report that: The requirement of Section 42 of the Companies Act 2013, as applicable has been complied with; and the amounts raised during the year have been applied by the Company for the purpose for which the funds were raised. (Refer Note No.16 to the Standalone Financial Statements).

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause xii(a), (b), (c) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit received till the date of our report have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the Directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. ( a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial activities or housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) Based on the information and explanation provided by the Management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the Management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note.36 & 46 to the financial statements and Material uncertainty relating to going concern para in our audit report ), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility ( " CSR " ) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For SRSV & Associates Chartered Accountants F.R No.015041S V. Rajeswaran Date : 29th May, 2024 Partner Place: Chennai Membership No. 020881 UDIN : 24020881BKDHQ08824

ANNEXURE " B " TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘ Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditor s Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) Of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CELEBRITY FASHIONS LIMITED ( " the Company " ) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( " ICAI " ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the " Guidance Note " ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.