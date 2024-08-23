|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|AGM 16/09/2024 Notice of 35th AGM and Annual Report FY 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) The 35th AGM of the Company was held today i.e., 16th September 2024 at 10.00 A.M and concluded at 11.00 a.m. through video conference / other audio visuals means, all the business transaction as set out in the notice of the 35th AGM dated 02nd August 2024 were transacted (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Evoting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the 35th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.