AGM 16/09/2024 Notice of 35th AGM and Annual Report FY 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) The 35th AGM of the Company was held today i.e., 16th September 2024 at 10.00 A.M and concluded at 11.00 a.m. through video conference / other audio visuals means, all the business transaction as set out in the notice of the 35th AGM dated 02nd August 2024 were transacted (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Evoting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the 35th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)