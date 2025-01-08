Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Fund raising by way of preferential allotment of Equity Shares. Approval for Issue of Equity Shares Through Preferential issue of up to 29,70,947 Equity shares (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In continuation of the notice of the Board meeting dated 29th October 2024 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e, 12th August 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as recommended by the members of the Audit Committee at their meeting held earlier in the day. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 13 May 2024

CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st march 2024 Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 Re-appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditors for the FY 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30th March 2024

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

We Wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company has passed the Circular Resolution on 04th March, 2024 for revision of Relevant Date as 09th February, 2024 and revised the Price to Rs. 20.43/- in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s) of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from Monday 01st January 2024 will remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the un-audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024