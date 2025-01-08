|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Fund raising by way of preferential allotment of Equity Shares. Approval for Issue of Equity Shares Through Preferential issue of up to 29,70,947 Equity shares (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In continuation of the notice of the Board meeting dated 29th October 2024 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e, 12th August 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as recommended by the members of the Audit Committee at their meeting held earlier in the day. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st march 2024 Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 Re-appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditors for the FY 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30th March 2024
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|We Wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company has passed the Circular Resolution on 04th March, 2024 for revision of Relevant Date as 09th February, 2024 and revised the Price to Rs. 20.43/- in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s) of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from Monday 01st January 2024 will remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the un-audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of Equity Shares on preferential basis subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s) of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from Monday 01st January 2024 will remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the un-audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference our intimation dated 30th January 2024, regarding Board meeting to be held on Friday, 02nd February 2024, we intimate to the stock exchange as per the provisions of the Regulation 29 (1) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on Monday, 05th February 2024 inter-alia to consider the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of Equity Shares on preferential basis, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024) Issuance of up to 24,97,961 Equity shares of face value of Rs.10.00/- each to FPIs, Public Category, on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations), as amended, and other applicable laws, subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company. The approval of the shareholders of the Company will be sought through Postal ballot (e-voting) for the said preferential issue of securities (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
