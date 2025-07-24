iifl-logo

Kaytex Fabrics Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Kaytex Fabrics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kaytex Fabrics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jul, 2025|12:59 PM
Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kaytex Fabrics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.05

20.64

15.05

13.41

Net Worth

33.55

21.14

15.55

13.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kaytex Fabrics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,710.65

01,84,463.81-287.990.378,925.75799.35

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

31

43.0615,797.81131.841.161,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

484.35

16.4114,008.7201.621.032,342.32331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

137.6

26.3613,372.0898.221.222,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

20.4

010,129.09-176.480884.52-38.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kaytex Fabrics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjeev Kandhari.

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Amit Kandhari

Non Executive Director

Shelly Kandhari

Non Executive Director

Priti Kandhari

Independent Director

Rahul Tandon

Independent Director

RAJEEV ARORA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rubina Mahajan

Registered Office

Batala Road Post Office Khanna,

-Nagar,

Punjab - 143001

Tel: 0183-400 9025

Website: https://kaytexfabrics.com/

Email: investor@kaytexfabrics.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Kaytex Fabrics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kaytex Fabrics Ltd share price today?

The Kaytex Fabrics Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaytex Fabrics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaytex Fabrics Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 24 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaytex Fabrics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaytex Fabrics Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 24 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaytex Fabrics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaytex Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaytex Fabrics Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaytex Fabrics Ltd?

Kaytex Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaytex Fabrics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaytex Fabrics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaytex Fabrics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.