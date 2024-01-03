Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,710.65
|0
|1,84,463.81
|-287.99
|0.37
|8,925.75
|799.35
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
31
|43.06
|15,797.81
|131.84
|1.16
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
484.35
|16.41
|14,008.7
|201.62
|1.03
|2,342.32
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
137.6
|26.36
|13,372.08
|98.22
|1.22
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
20.4
|0
|10,129.09
|-176.48
|0
|884.52
|-38.07
