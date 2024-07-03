iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumeet Industries Ltd Share Price

4.89
(1.88%)
Oct 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open4.89
  • Day's High4.89
  • 52 Wk High5.3
  • Prev. Close4.8
  • Day's Low4.88
  • 52 Wk Low 1.9
  • Turnover (lac)46.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-8.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.68
  • Div. Yield0
Sumeet Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

4.89

Prev. Close

4.8

Turnover(Lac.)

46.11

Day's High

4.89

Day's Low

4.88

52 Week's High

5.3

52 Week's Low

1.9

Book Value

-8.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sumeet Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sumeet Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sumeet Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sumeet Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

103.64

103.64

103.64

103.64

Preference Capital

30

30

30

30

Reserves

-195.81

-136.42

-77.91

-82.07

Net Worth

-62.17

-2.78

55.73

51.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

573.86

706.94

1,047.24

1,198.01

yoy growth (%)

-18.82

-32.49

-12.58

13.82

Raw materials

-411.23

-533.59

-800.4

-939.97

As % of sales

71.65

75.48

76.42

78.46

Employee costs

-18.77

-22.09

-22.36

-16.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.05

-53.06

-6.97

54.84

Depreciation

-35.79

-40.22

-52.59

-20.46

Tax paid

4.98

6.55

3.72

-18.12

Working capital

35.58

-139.13

38.23

27.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.82

-32.49

-12.58

13.82

Op profit growth

-2.93

-70.99

-26.64

37.24

EBIT growth

-23.91

-127.68

-59.05

43.55

Net profit growth

-84.78

1,331.67

-108.84

118.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

984.86

1,033.12

893.5

573.87

706.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

984.86

1,033.12

893.5

573.87

706.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.85

10.22

20.91

2.9

3.82

Sumeet Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,523.95

138.631,70,008.37-52.120.396,893.87791.38

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

31.78

49.6716,200.483.461.131,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

149.61

25.8914,543.11175.690.072,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

454.1

16.5313,127.09219.640.882,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,111.65

5.8212,839.0526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sumeet Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar Ganeshmal Jain

Independent Director

Vikash Kumar Kamalsingh Chandaliya

Independent Director

Saurav Santosh Dugar

Chairman & Exec. Director

Radheshyam B. Jaju

Independent Director

Ankita Siddharth Shah

Managing Director

Pratik R. Jaju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sumeet Industries Ltd

Summary

Sumeet Industries Ltd.(formerly known as Sumeet Synthetics Ltd) was incorporated on 1 Aug.88 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 1 Feb.92. The Company is the Manufacturer and Exporter of Polyester Chips, Polyester Filament Yarn (POY & FDY) and Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn. Its plant, in the Surat district of Gujarat, has an installed capacity to manufacture 2000 tpa of Polypropylene Multi-Filament Yarn in technical collaboration with Neumunstersche Maschinen Und Anlagenbau (Neumag), Germany. The expansion programme which was taken up in 95-96 to increase the installed capacity at a cost of around Rs.6 Crore was completed fully.During 1996-97, the company increased its installed capacity of Twisted yarn by 300 TPA. During 1997-98, the company has increased installed capacity of Polypropylene POY by 1000 TPA, it is also concentrating on export marketing.During 1998-99, company has increased the installed capacity of Twisted yarn by 1200 TPA & Polypropylene POY by 540 TPA.M/s Somani Industries (Nepal) Pvt Ltd has been established as subsidiary company in the year 2000-2001.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Texturised Yarn during the financial year 2003-04 by 600 Tonnes and with this expansion,the total capacity has risen to 3300 Tonnes.The company has been awarded Gold Trophy by Synthetic and Rayon Export Promotion Council for highest export performance of non fabrics category in South Gujarat Region over the period.
Company FAQs

What is the Sumeet Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sumeet Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sumeet Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumeet Industries Ltd is ₹50.68 Cr. as of 17 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sumeet Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sumeet Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.54 as of 17 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sumeet Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumeet Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumeet Industries Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹5.3 as of 17 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sumeet Industries Ltd?

Sumeet Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.04%, 3 Years at -17.15%, 1 Year at 68.62%, 6 Month at 132.86%, 3 Month at 65.20% and 1 Month at 49.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sumeet Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sumeet Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

