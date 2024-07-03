SectorTextiles
Open₹4.89
Prev. Close₹4.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.11
Day's High₹4.89
Day's Low₹4.88
52 Week's High₹5.3
52 Week's Low₹1.9
Book Value₹-8.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
103.64
103.64
103.64
103.64
Preference Capital
30
30
30
30
Reserves
-195.81
-136.42
-77.91
-82.07
Net Worth
-62.17
-2.78
55.73
51.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
573.86
706.94
1,047.24
1,198.01
yoy growth (%)
-18.82
-32.49
-12.58
13.82
Raw materials
-411.23
-533.59
-800.4
-939.97
As % of sales
71.65
75.48
76.42
78.46
Employee costs
-18.77
-22.09
-22.36
-16.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.05
-53.06
-6.97
54.84
Depreciation
-35.79
-40.22
-52.59
-20.46
Tax paid
4.98
6.55
3.72
-18.12
Working capital
35.58
-139.13
38.23
27.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.82
-32.49
-12.58
13.82
Op profit growth
-2.93
-70.99
-26.64
37.24
EBIT growth
-23.91
-127.68
-59.05
43.55
Net profit growth
-84.78
1,331.67
-108.84
118.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
984.86
1,033.12
893.5
573.87
706.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
984.86
1,033.12
893.5
573.87
706.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.85
10.22
20.91
2.9
3.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,523.95
|138.63
|1,70,008.37
|-52.12
|0.39
|6,893.87
|791.38
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
31.78
|49.67
|16,200.4
|83.46
|1.13
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
149.61
|25.89
|14,543.11
|175.69
|0.07
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
454.1
|16.53
|13,127.09
|219.64
|0.88
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,111.65
|5.82
|12,839.05
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar Ganeshmal Jain
Independent Director
Vikash Kumar Kamalsingh Chandaliya
Independent Director
Saurav Santosh Dugar
Chairman & Exec. Director
Radheshyam B. Jaju
Independent Director
Ankita Siddharth Shah
Managing Director
Pratik R. Jaju
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sumeet Industries Ltd
Summary
Sumeet Industries Ltd.(formerly known as Sumeet Synthetics Ltd) was incorporated on 1 Aug.88 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 1 Feb.92. The Company is the Manufacturer and Exporter of Polyester Chips, Polyester Filament Yarn (POY & FDY) and Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn. Its plant, in the Surat district of Gujarat, has an installed capacity to manufacture 2000 tpa of Polypropylene Multi-Filament Yarn in technical collaboration with Neumunstersche Maschinen Und Anlagenbau (Neumag), Germany. The expansion programme which was taken up in 95-96 to increase the installed capacity at a cost of around Rs.6 Crore was completed fully.During 1996-97, the company increased its installed capacity of Twisted yarn by 300 TPA. During 1997-98, the company has increased installed capacity of Polypropylene POY by 1000 TPA, it is also concentrating on export marketing.During 1998-99, company has increased the installed capacity of Twisted yarn by 1200 TPA & Polypropylene POY by 540 TPA.M/s Somani Industries (Nepal) Pvt Ltd has been established as subsidiary company in the year 2000-2001.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Texturised Yarn during the financial year 2003-04 by 600 Tonnes and with this expansion,the total capacity has risen to 3300 Tonnes.The company has been awarded Gold Trophy by Synthetic and Rayon Export Promotion Council for highest export performance of non fabrics category in South Gujarat Region over the perio
Read More
The Sumeet Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumeet Industries Ltd is ₹50.68 Cr. as of 17 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sumeet Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.54 as of 17 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumeet Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumeet Industries Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹5.3 as of 17 Oct ‘24
Sumeet Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.04%, 3 Years at -17.15%, 1 Year at 68.62%, 6 Month at 132.86%, 3 Month at 65.20% and 1 Month at 49.09%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.