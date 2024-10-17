Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.82
-41.34
-14.26
13.79
Op profit growth
-135.12
-177.23
-25.47
33.81
EBIT growth
-91.46
-331.09
-57.89
44.99
Net profit growth
-94.89
5,224.18
-106.73
105.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.17
-9.65
7.32
8.43
EBIT margin
-1.55
-14.8
3.75
7.65
Net profit margin
-1.24
-19.72
-0.21
2.76
RoCE
-1.5
-13.91
5.19
13.13
RoNW
7.39
-19.6
-0.19
3.41
RoA
-0.3
-4.63
-0.07
1.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.69
-13.46
0
6.7
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.14
-17.33
-6.65
3.17
Book value per share
-2.35
-2.29
45.76
50.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.17
-0.09
0
3.67
P/CEPS
-1.19
-0.07
-1.86
7.76
P/B
-0.94
-0.24
0.29
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
22.73
-9.01
5.48
4.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-41.19
-4.49
-57.66
-32.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
82.7
113.28
77.09
63.32
Inventory days
106.05
102.88
67.08
53.97
Creditor days
-56.88
-52.68
-35.2
-43.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.81
2.52
-0.87
-2.13
Net debt / equity
-22.95
-23.91
1.07
1.46
Net debt / op. profit
23.34
-8.31
4.62
3.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.65
-75.48
-79.12
-81.4
Employee costs
-3.27
-3.12
-1.88
-1.2
Other costs
-20.89
-31.04
-11.66
-8.96
