Sumeet Industries Ltd Key Ratios

4.89
(1.88%)
Oct 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.82

-41.34

-14.26

13.79

Op profit growth

-135.12

-177.23

-25.47

33.81

EBIT growth

-91.46

-331.09

-57.89

44.99

Net profit growth

-94.89

5,224.18

-106.73

105.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.17

-9.65

7.32

8.43

EBIT margin

-1.55

-14.8

3.75

7.65

Net profit margin

-1.24

-19.72

-0.21

2.76

RoCE

-1.5

-13.91

5.19

13.13

RoNW

7.39

-19.6

-0.19

3.41

RoA

-0.3

-4.63

-0.07

1.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.69

-13.46

0

6.7

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.14

-17.33

-6.65

3.17

Book value per share

-2.35

-2.29

45.76

50.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.17

-0.09

0

3.67

P/CEPS

-1.19

-0.07

-1.86

7.76

P/B

-0.94

-0.24

0.29

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

22.73

-9.01

5.48

4.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-41.19

-4.49

-57.66

-32.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

82.7

113.28

77.09

63.32

Inventory days

106.05

102.88

67.08

53.97

Creditor days

-56.88

-52.68

-35.2

-43.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.81

2.52

-0.87

-2.13

Net debt / equity

-22.95

-23.91

1.07

1.46

Net debt / op. profit

23.34

-8.31

4.62

3.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.65

-75.48

-79.12

-81.4

Employee costs

-3.27

-3.12

-1.88

-1.2

Other costs

-20.89

-31.04

-11.66

-8.96

