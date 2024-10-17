Sumeet Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
103.64
103.64
103.64
103.64
Preference Capital
30
30
30
30
Reserves
-195.81
-136.42
-77.91
-82.07
Net Worth
-62.17
-2.78
55.73
51.57
Minority Interest
Debt
394.96
394.96
462.11
502.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.62
37.67
43.37
48.36
Total Liabilities
365.41
429.85
561.21
602.88
Fixed Assets
160.96
184.86
211.52
241.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.8
22.78
22.86
22.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.46
5.05
5.71
4.98
Networking Capital
156.07
212.53
320.8
333.14
Inventories
102.52
102.99
155.61
163.38
Inventory Days
103.91
Sundry Debtors
82.02
104.78
120.99
108.44
Debtor Days
68.97
Other Current Assets
65.48
62.03
112.63
114.92
Sundry Creditors
-60.73
-46.36
-57.18
-43.71
Creditor Days
27.8
Other Current Liabilities
-33.22
-10.91
-11.25
-9.89
Cash
21.11
4.63
0.31
0.83
Total Assets
365.4
429.85
561.2
602.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.