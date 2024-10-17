Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,523.95
|138.63
|1,70,008.37
|-52.12
|0.39
|6,893.87
|791.38
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
31.78
|49.67
|16,200.4
|83.46
|1.13
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
149.61
|25.89
|14,543.11
|175.69
|0.07
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
454.1
|16.53
|13,127.09
|219.64
|0.88
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,111.65
|5.82
|12,839.05
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
