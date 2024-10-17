iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumeet Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.89
(1.88%)
Oct 17, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

573.86

706.94

1,047.24

1,198.01

yoy growth (%)

-18.82

-32.49

-12.58

13.82

Raw materials

-411.23

-533.59

-800.4

-939.97

As % of sales

71.65

75.48

76.42

78.46

Employee costs

-18.77

-22.09

-22.36

-16.67

As % of sales

3.27

3.12

2.13

1.39

Other costs

-119.85

-126.51

-139.19

-125.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.88

17.89

13.29

10.44

Operating profit

24

24.73

85.27

116.24

OPM

4.18

3.49

8.14

9.7

Depreciation

-35.79

-40.22

-52.59

-20.46

Interest expense

-3.16

-41.38

-49.17

-48.22

Other income

2.9

3.81

9.52

7.29

Profit before tax

-12.05

-53.06

-6.97

54.84

Taxes

4.98

6.55

3.72

-18.12

Tax rate

-41.33

-12.35

-53.42

-33.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.07

-46.51

-3.24

36.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.07

-46.5

-3.24

36.72

yoy growth (%)

-84.78

1,331.67

-108.84

118.03

NPM

-1.23

-6.57

-0.31

3.06

