|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
573.86
706.94
1,047.24
1,198.01
yoy growth (%)
-18.82
-32.49
-12.58
13.82
Raw materials
-411.23
-533.59
-800.4
-939.97
As % of sales
71.65
75.48
76.42
78.46
Employee costs
-18.77
-22.09
-22.36
-16.67
As % of sales
3.27
3.12
2.13
1.39
Other costs
-119.85
-126.51
-139.19
-125.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.88
17.89
13.29
10.44
Operating profit
24
24.73
85.27
116.24
OPM
4.18
3.49
8.14
9.7
Depreciation
-35.79
-40.22
-52.59
-20.46
Interest expense
-3.16
-41.38
-49.17
-48.22
Other income
2.9
3.81
9.52
7.29
Profit before tax
-12.05
-53.06
-6.97
54.84
Taxes
4.98
6.55
3.72
-18.12
Tax rate
-41.33
-12.35
-53.42
-33.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.07
-46.51
-3.24
36.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.07
-46.5
-3.24
36.72
yoy growth (%)
-84.78
1,331.67
-108.84
118.03
NPM
-1.23
-6.57
-0.31
3.06
