Sumeet Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.05
-53.06
-6.97
54.84
Depreciation
-35.79
-40.22
-52.59
-20.46
Tax paid
4.98
6.55
3.72
-18.12
Working capital
35.58
-139.13
38.23
27.8
Other operating items
Operating
-7.29
-225.86
-17.61
44.06
Capital expenditure
1.63
151.99
9.67
-138.81
Free cash flow
-5.66
-73.87
-7.94
-94.74
Equity raised
-150.45
248.35
538.31
340.07
Investing
-4.36
-5.98
2.05
4.51
Financing
1,002.2
718.82
660.8
511.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
841.72
887.31
1,193.22
761.18
