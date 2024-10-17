iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumeet Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.89
(1.88%)
Oct 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumeet Industries Ltd

Sumeet Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.05

-53.06

-6.97

54.84

Depreciation

-35.79

-40.22

-52.59

-20.46

Tax paid

4.98

6.55

3.72

-18.12

Working capital

35.58

-139.13

38.23

27.8

Other operating items

Operating

-7.29

-225.86

-17.61

44.06

Capital expenditure

1.63

151.99

9.67

-138.81

Free cash flow

-5.66

-73.87

-7.94

-94.74

Equity raised

-150.45

248.35

538.31

340.07

Investing

-4.36

-5.98

2.05

4.51

Financing

1,002.2

718.82

660.8

511.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

841.72

887.31

1,193.22

761.18

Sumeet Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumeet Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.