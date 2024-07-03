Sumeet Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
713.8
795.92
610.88
342.28
554.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
713.8
795.92
610.88
342.28
554.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.35
17.71
1.31
0.76
Total Income
714.18
796.28
628.59
343.58
555.66
Total Expenditure
747.46
836.15
573.2
335.77
528.21
PBIDT
-33.28
-39.87
55.39
7.82
27.45
Interest
0.02
7.05
20.84
0.78
31.82
PBDT
-33.29
-46.92
34.55
7.04
-4.37
Depreciation
17.97
20.7
23.64
26.35
21.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-3.81
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-51.26
-63.81
10.91
-19.31
-25.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-51.26
-63.81
10.91
-19.31
-25.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-51.26
-63.81
10.91
-19.31
-25.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.96
-6.3
1.41
-1.77
-2.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
103.64
103.64
103.64
103.64
103.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.66
-5
9.06
2.28
4.94
PBDTM(%)
-4.66
-5.89
5.65
2.05
-0.78
PATM(%)
-7.18
-8.01
1.78
-5.64
-4.59
