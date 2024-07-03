iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumeet Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.89
(1.88%)
Oct 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

713.8

795.92

610.88

342.28

554.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

713.8

795.92

610.88

342.28

554.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.35

17.71

1.31

0.76

Total Income

714.18

796.28

628.59

343.58

555.66

Total Expenditure

747.46

836.15

573.2

335.77

528.21

PBIDT

-33.28

-39.87

55.39

7.82

27.45

Interest

0.02

7.05

20.84

0.78

31.82

PBDT

-33.29

-46.92

34.55

7.04

-4.37

Depreciation

17.97

20.7

23.64

26.35

21.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-3.81

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-51.26

-63.81

10.91

-19.31

-25.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-51.26

-63.81

10.91

-19.31

-25.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-51.26

-63.81

10.91

-19.31

-25.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.96

-6.3

1.41

-1.77

-2.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

103.64

103.64

103.64

103.64

103.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.66

-5

9.06

2.28

4.94

PBDTM(%)

-4.66

-5.89

5.65

2.05

-0.78

PATM(%)

-7.18

-8.01

1.78

-5.64

-4.59

