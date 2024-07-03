iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumeet Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

4.89
(1.88%)
Oct 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

241.89

266.69

271.06

227.07

241.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

241.89

266.69

271.06

227.07

241.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.78

0.27

0.47

0.06

0.02

Total Income

257.67

266.96

271.53

227.13

242

Total Expenditure

238.55

270.24

277.79

237.69

254.93

PBIDT

19.12

-3.28

-6.26

-10.55

-12.93

Interest

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

0

PBDT

19.11

-3.29

-6.27

-10.56

-12.93

Depreciation

5.24

5.18

5.94

5.98

6.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-4.46

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

13.87

-8.47

-7.75

-16.54

-18.97

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13.87

-8.47

-7.75

-16.54

-18.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.87

-8.47

-7.75

-16.54

-18.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.31

-0.82

-0.86

-1.51

-1.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

103.64

103.64

103.64

103.64

103.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.9

-1.22

-2.3

-4.64

-5.34

PBDTM(%)

7.9

-1.23

-2.31

-4.65

-5.34

PATM(%)

5.73

-3.17

-2.85

-7.28

-7.83

Sumeet Industrie: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumeet Industries Ltd

