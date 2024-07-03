Sumeet Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
241.89
266.69
271.06
227.07
241.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
241.89
266.69
271.06
227.07
241.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.78
0.27
0.47
0.06
0.02
Total Income
257.67
266.96
271.53
227.13
242
Total Expenditure
238.55
270.24
277.79
237.69
254.93
PBIDT
19.12
-3.28
-6.26
-10.55
-12.93
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
0
PBDT
19.11
-3.29
-6.27
-10.56
-12.93
Depreciation
5.24
5.18
5.94
5.98
6.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-4.46
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
13.87
-8.47
-7.75
-16.54
-18.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.87
-8.47
-7.75
-16.54
-18.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.87
-8.47
-7.75
-16.54
-18.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.31
-0.82
-0.86
-1.51
-1.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
103.64
103.64
103.64
103.64
103.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.9
-1.22
-2.3
-4.64
-5.34
PBDTM(%)
7.9
-1.23
-2.31
-4.65
-5.34
PATM(%)
5.73
-3.17
-2.85
-7.28
-7.83
