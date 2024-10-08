Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 26 Oct 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODr ) regulation, 2015 - Reduction of Capital

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 08.10.2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR ), 2015 :- Reduction of capital , Issue of OCRPs to Secured and Unsecured Lenders and Reclassification of Authorised capital (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 23 Aug 2024

SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to be held on 02.09.2024 for AGM and other matters as per notice Change in Independent Directors of the company Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve APPROVAL AND ADOPTION OF UN-AUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULT FOR PERIOD ENDED ON 30.06.2024 Un-Audited Financials result for Quarter ended on 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 10 May 2024

SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial result for quarter and year ended on 31st march2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31ST March 2024 of SIL under Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 8 Jan 2024