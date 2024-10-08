iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumeet Industries Ltd Board Meeting

4.89
(1.88%)
Oct 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Sumeet Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results
Board Meeting26 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODr ) regulation, 2015 - Reduction of Capital
Board Meeting8 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 08.10.2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR ), 2015 :- Reduction of capital , Issue of OCRPs to Secured and Unsecured Lenders and Reclassification of Authorised capital (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to be held on 02.09.2024 for AGM and other matters as per notice Change in Independent Directors of the company Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve APPROVAL AND ADOPTION OF UN-AUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULT FOR PERIOD ENDED ON 30.06.2024 Un-Audited Financials result for Quarter ended on 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202410 May 2024
SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial result for quarter and year ended on 31st march2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31ST March 2024 of SIL under Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 20248 Jan 2024
SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial Result for Quarter and Nine Months ended on December2023 Un-Audited Financial result for Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023 Adoption and approval of Un-audited Financial result for Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Sumeet Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumeet Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.