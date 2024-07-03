SectorTextiles
Open₹22.55
Prev. Close₹22.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.2
Day's High₹23.75
Day's Low₹22.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹69.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)94.74
P/E31.13
EPS5.75
Divi. Yield0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.02
4.02
4.02
4.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
258.99
241.19
230.33
215.07
Net Worth
263.01
245.21
234.35
219.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
193.74
142.63
160.53
159.79
yoy growth (%)
35.83
-11.15
0.46
-2.93
Raw materials
-132.92
-97.45
-108.77
-108.52
As % of sales
68.6
68.32
67.75
67.91
Employee costs
-12.01
-9.77
-11.84
-11.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
18.05
12.34
16.36
14
Depreciation
-9.2
-7.65
-7.63
-6.81
Tax paid
-3.16
-2.56
-4.26
-3.78
Working capital
10.86
4.73
-11.07
-33.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.83
-11.15
0.46
-2.93
Op profit growth
41.7
-0.44
8.46
4.58
EBIT growth
44.81
-24.44
15.34
17.99
Net profit growth
52.1
-19.13
18.48
31.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,460.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.58
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.16
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487.1
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.9
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R M Somasundaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Paramasivam
Chairman & Managing Director
K Thiagarajan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Uma Kannan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
T N Ramanathan
Independent Director
Ganesh Ananthakrishnan
Independent Director
L Sevugan
Independent Director
C R Venkatesh
Independent Director
Mariappan Anbukani
Non Executive Director
K Vethachalam
Reports by VTM Ltd
Summary
Promoted by K T Chettiar, Virudhunagar Textile Mills (VTML) was incorporated in 1947. The companys plant is located in Virudhunagar. Even though it is not designated as an export-oriented mill, 90-93% of the production is exported. VTML has only one subsidiary Colour Yarn Ltd.The company has installed 289 looms to manufacture a range of grey fabrics from 90 cm width to 330 cm width. Some of the varieties produced by VTML are cambric, voile, poplin, pin point oxford, satin, chambray, drill, oxford weave, grey sheeting, etc. The mill is equipped with state of the art machineries like 60 air-jet weaving machines, besides 174 Lakshmi Ruti C looms of various widths. During 1994-95, VTML issued bonus shares in the ratio 5:1. In 2000-01 28 Shuttle Looms have been replaced looms at a cost of Rs.855 crores and this was financed through internal accruals. To make it more competitive in both International and Domestic markets,the Company has proposed to modernise its plant & machinery under TUFS at an estimated cost of Rs.10 crores. The modernisation scheme if implemented will yield a high value in its product mixture.
