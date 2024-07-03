iifl-logo-icon 1
VTM Ltd Share Price

23.55
(2.61%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.55
  • Day's High23.75
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close22.95
  • Day's Low22.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.2
  • P/E31.13
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value69.11
  • EPS5.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)94.74
  • Div. Yield0.56
No Records Found

VTM Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

22.55

Prev. Close

22.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.2

Day's High

23.75

Day's Low

22.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

69.11

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

94.74

P/E

31.13

EPS

5.75

Divi. Yield

0.56

VTM Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

arrow

31 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

VTM Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

VTM Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.18%

Foreign: 2.17%

Indian: 72.82%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VTM Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.02

4.02

4.02

4.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

258.99

241.19

230.33

215.07

Net Worth

263.01

245.21

234.35

219.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

193.74

142.63

160.53

159.79

yoy growth (%)

35.83

-11.15

0.46

-2.93

Raw materials

-132.92

-97.45

-108.77

-108.52

As % of sales

68.6

68.32

67.75

67.91

Employee costs

-12.01

-9.77

-11.84

-11.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

18.05

12.34

16.36

14

Depreciation

-9.2

-7.65

-7.63

-6.81

Tax paid

-3.16

-2.56

-4.26

-3.78

Working capital

10.86

4.73

-11.07

-33.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.83

-11.15

0.46

-2.93

Op profit growth

41.7

-0.44

8.46

4.58

EBIT growth

44.81

-24.44

15.34

17.99

Net profit growth

52.1

-19.13

18.48

31.18

No Record Found

VTM Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,460.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.58

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.16

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487.1

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.9

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VTM Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R M Somasundaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Paramasivam

Chairman & Managing Director

K Thiagarajan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Uma Kannan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

T N Ramanathan

Independent Director

Ganesh Ananthakrishnan

Independent Director

L Sevugan

Independent Director

C R Venkatesh

Independent Director

Mariappan Anbukani

Non Executive Director

K Vethachalam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VTM Ltd

Summary

Promoted by K T Chettiar, Virudhunagar Textile Mills (VTML) was incorporated in 1947. The companys plant is located in Virudhunagar. Even though it is not designated as an export-oriented mill, 90-93% of the production is exported. VTML has only one subsidiary Colour Yarn Ltd.The company has installed 289 looms to manufacture a range of grey fabrics from 90 cm width to 330 cm width. Some of the varieties produced by VTML are cambric, voile, poplin, pin point oxford, satin, chambray, drill, oxford weave, grey sheeting, etc. The mill is equipped with state of the art machineries like 60 air-jet weaving machines, besides 174 Lakshmi Ruti C looms of various widths. During 1994-95, VTML issued bonus shares in the ratio 5:1. In 2000-01 28 Shuttle Looms have been replaced looms at a cost of Rs.855 crores and this was financed through internal accruals. To make it more competitive in both International and Domestic markets,the Company has proposed to modernise its plant & machinery under TUFS at an estimated cost of Rs.10 crores. The modernisation scheme if implemented will yield a high value in its product mixture.
Company FAQs

What is the VTM Ltd share price today?

The VTM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of VTM Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VTM Ltd is ₹94.74 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of VTM Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VTM Ltd is 31.13 and 2.60 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VTM Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VTM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VTM Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of VTM Ltd?

VTM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.16%, 3 Years at 33.94%, 1 Year at 56.48%, 6 Month at 13.22%, 3 Month at 3.06% and 1 Month at -4.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VTM Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VTM Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

