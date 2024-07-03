Summary

Promoted by K T Chettiar, Virudhunagar Textile Mills (VTML) was incorporated in 1947. The companys plant is located in Virudhunagar. Even though it is not designated as an export-oriented mill, 90-93% of the production is exported. VTML has only one subsidiary Colour Yarn Ltd.The company has installed 289 looms to manufacture a range of grey fabrics from 90 cm width to 330 cm width. Some of the varieties produced by VTML are cambric, voile, poplin, pin point oxford, satin, chambray, drill, oxford weave, grey sheeting, etc. The mill is equipped with state of the art machineries like 60 air-jet weaving machines, besides 174 Lakshmi Ruti C looms of various widths. During 1994-95, VTML issued bonus shares in the ratio 5:1. In 2000-01 28 Shuttle Looms have been replaced looms at a cost of Rs.855 crores and this was financed through internal accruals. To make it more competitive in both International and Domestic markets,the Company has proposed to modernise its plant & machinery under TUFS at an estimated cost of Rs.10 crores. The modernisation scheme if implemented will yield a high value in its product mixture.

