VTM Ltd Board Meeting

23.55
(2.61%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

VTM CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
VTM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the declaration of Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25 The Board has declared Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-2025. The Interim dividend is Re 0.25/- for FV Re 1/- per share. Revised outcome- The Board has declared Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25 as Re 0.25 per share (FV Re 1/- per share). The record date for the same has been decided as 20.01.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
VTM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and other items as Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
VTM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other items as mentioned in the Notice of the Board Meeting. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20246 May 2024
VTM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2024 and Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To fix the date for the 77th Annual General Meeting and settle the agenda therefor. 3. To consider and approve the Directors Report. and all other items as specified in the Notice The Board at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.75 paise per share(Re 1 paid up). The Final dividend will be declared after the shareholders approval in the annual general meeting scheduled on 24.07.2024. The company has already declared an interim dividend of Re0.25/- in the board meeting held on 10.11.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
VTM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting- Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

VTM: Related News

No Record Found

