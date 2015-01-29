Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
193.74
142.63
160.53
159.79
yoy growth (%)
35.83
-11.15
0.46
-2.93
Raw materials
-132.92
-97.45
-108.77
-108.52
As % of sales
68.6
68.32
67.75
67.91
Employee costs
-12.01
-9.77
-11.84
-11.3
As % of sales
6.2
6.85
7.38
7.07
Other costs
-25.65
-19.06
-23.5
-24.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.24
13.36
14.64
15.54
Operating profit
23.15
16.33
16.41
15.12
OPM
11.94
11.45
10.22
9.46
Depreciation
-9.2
-7.65
-7.63
-6.81
Interest expense
-1.05
-0.84
-1.09
-1.13
Other income
5.16
4.51
8.68
6.82
Profit before tax
18.05
12.34
16.36
14
Taxes
-3.16
-2.56
-4.26
-3.78
Tax rate
-17.55
-20.73
-26.04
-27.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.88
9.78
12.1
10.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.88
9.78
12.1
10.21
yoy growth (%)
52.1
-19.13
18.48
31.18
NPM
7.68
6.86
7.53
6.39
