VTM Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.55
(2.61%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

193.74

142.63

160.53

159.79

yoy growth (%)

35.83

-11.15

0.46

-2.93

Raw materials

-132.92

-97.45

-108.77

-108.52

As % of sales

68.6

68.32

67.75

67.91

Employee costs

-12.01

-9.77

-11.84

-11.3

As % of sales

6.2

6.85

7.38

7.07

Other costs

-25.65

-19.06

-23.5

-24.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.24

13.36

14.64

15.54

Operating profit

23.15

16.33

16.41

15.12

OPM

11.94

11.45

10.22

9.46

Depreciation

-9.2

-7.65

-7.63

-6.81

Interest expense

-1.05

-0.84

-1.09

-1.13

Other income

5.16

4.51

8.68

6.82

Profit before tax

18.05

12.34

16.36

14

Taxes

-3.16

-2.56

-4.26

-3.78

Tax rate

-17.55

-20.73

-26.04

-27.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.88

9.78

12.1

10.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.88

9.78

12.1

10.21

yoy growth (%)

52.1

-19.13

18.48

31.18

NPM

7.68

6.86

7.53

6.39

