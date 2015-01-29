VTM Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
18.05
12.34
16.36
14
Depreciation
-9.2
-7.65
-7.63
-6.81
Tax paid
-3.16
-2.56
-4.26
-3.78
Working capital
10.86
4.73
-11.07
-33.05
Other operating items
Operating
16.54
6.85
-6.59
-29.65
Capital expenditure
7.21
10.92
15.42
8.67
Free cash flow
23.75
17.77
8.82
-20.97
Equity raised
430.51
404.64
380.73
365.2
Investing
4.33
6.26
13.8
39.73
Financing
-2.77
7.46
7.7
3.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
455.82
436.14
411.05
387.34
