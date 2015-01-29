iifl-logo-icon 1
VTM Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.55
(2.61%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

VTM FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

18.05

12.34

16.36

14

Depreciation

-9.2

-7.65

-7.63

-6.81

Tax paid

-3.16

-2.56

-4.26

-3.78

Working capital

10.86

4.73

-11.07

-33.05

Other operating items

Operating

16.54

6.85

-6.59

-29.65

Capital expenditure

7.21

10.92

15.42

8.67

Free cash flow

23.75

17.77

8.82

-20.97

Equity raised

430.51

404.64

380.73

365.2

Investing

4.33

6.26

13.8

39.73

Financing

-2.77

7.46

7.7

3.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

455.82

436.14

411.05

387.34

