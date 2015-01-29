VTM Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.02
4.02
4.02
4.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
258.99
241.19
230.33
215.07
Net Worth
263.01
245.21
234.35
219.09
Minority Interest
Debt
3.88
4.15
6.67
10.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.17
9.86
9.35
10.46
Total Liabilities
277.06
259.22
250.37
239.81
Fixed Assets
98.5
94.88
97.22
102.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
88
105.78
89.53
85.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.63
0.41
0.45
0.43
Networking Capital
88.33
54.93
61.65
49.53
Inventories
58.47
31.72
42.26
24.22
Inventory Days
79.61
61.97
Sundry Debtors
24.95
13.87
16.24
17.18
Debtor Days
30.59
43.96
Other Current Assets
26.85
19.94
17.7
17.61
Sundry Creditors
-16.52
-5.63
-9.18
-2.25
Creditor Days
17.29
5.75
Other Current Liabilities
-5.42
-4.97
-5.37
-7.23
Cash
1.6
3.23
1.53
2.53
Total Assets
277.06
259.23
250.38
239.81
No Record Found
