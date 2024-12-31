|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Dec 2024
|10 Jan 2025
|10 Jan 2025
|0.25
|25
|Interim
|The Board has declared Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-2025. The Interim dividend is Re 0.25/- for FV Re 1/- per share. The General Announcement regarding the record date. The Record date for the Interim Dividend FY 202425 is January 10, 2025 and the dividend will be paid within 16th January 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|-
|0.75
|75
|Final
|The Board at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.75 paise per share(Re 1 paid up). The Final dividend will be declared after the shareholders approval in the annual general meeting scheduled on 24.07.2024. The company has already declared an interim dividend of Re0.25/- in the board meeting held on 10.11.2023.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.