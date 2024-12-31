iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VTM Ltd Dividend

23.55
(2.61%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

VTM CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 Dec 202410 Jan 202510 Jan 20250.2525Interim
The Board has declared Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-2025. The Interim dividend is Re 0.25/- for FV Re 1/- per share. The General Announcement regarding the record date. The Record date for the Interim Dividend FY 202425 is January 10, 2025 and the dividend will be paid within 16th January 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)
Dividend23 May 202411 Jul 2024-0.7575Final
The Board at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.75 paise per share(Re 1 paid up). The Final dividend will be declared after the shareholders approval in the annual general meeting scheduled on 24.07.2024. The company has already declared an interim dividend of Re0.25/- in the board meeting held on 10.11.2023.

VTM: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VTM Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.