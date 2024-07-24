|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2024
|24 May 2024
|AGM 24/07/2024 Voting results of the 77th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 24th July 2024 at 10.00 AM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) The Scrutinizers Report for the 77th Annual General Meeting held on 24th July 2024 at 10.00 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
