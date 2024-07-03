iifl-logo-icon 1
Vera Synthetic Ltd Share Price

91.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open91.5
  • Day's High91.5
  • 52 Wk High118
  • Prev. Close91.5
  • Day's Low91.5
  • 52 Wk Low 46.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E25.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.41
  • EPS3.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.16
  • Div. Yield0
Vera Synthetic Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

91.5

Prev. Close

91.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

91.5

Day's Low

91.5

52 Week's High

118

52 Week's Low

46.8

Book Value

42.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.16

P/E

25.14

EPS

3.64

Divi. Yield

0

Vera Synthetic Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

Vera Synthetic Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vera Synthetic Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.66%

Non-Promoter- 31.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vera Synthetic Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.94

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.99

14.2

12.38

10.41

Net Worth

20.93

19.14

17.32

15.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.1

33.4

34.03

22.25

yoy growth (%)

-15.86

-1.86

52.96

20.79

Raw materials

-17.26

-21.11

-24.74

-15.24

As % of sales

61.41

63.22

72.69

68.5

Employee costs

-5.18

-4.69

-3.62

-2.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.61

2.37

1.96

1.53

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.67

-0.65

-0.48

Tax paid

-0.75

-0.51

-0.56

-0.48

Working capital

2

1.26

2.67

4.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.86

-1.86

52.96

20.79

Op profit growth

-23.85

13.35

18.44

137.64

EBIT growth

8.38

15.38

16.53

165.4

Net profit growth

0.05

32.38

32.73

147.76

Vera Synthetic Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,460.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.58

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.16

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487.1

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.9

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vera Synthetic Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Makwana

Executive Director

Devjibhai Makwana

Independent Director

Dineshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Ravikumar Adhiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kruti Shah

Whole-time Director

Meera Sunil Makwana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vera Synthetic Ltd

Summary

Vera Synthetic Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Vera Synthetic Private Limited on February 16, 2000. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vera Synthetic Limited on September 25, 2017. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Fishing Nets, PP Yarns, PP/HDPE Ropes, PP Twines and Niwar. The Company manufactures and markets the products under its flagship brand Sujlon. The Products are primarily used in fishing sector and other allied use thereon. With an installed capacity of 6000 Mt per year, the Company is one of the largest manufacturer of ROPE & FISHING NET in India. It is one of the few companies in India who has marked its presence in both FDY and POY industry. It has state of art European production technology for our FDY products and Japanese technology for POY products. Sujlon is the registered trademark of our companys product and it represents quality ROPE & FISHING NET. Sujlon is the most preferred brand across the Indian and Global market catering to widest range of Industries and Applications. At present, the Company caters only to domestic markets. The Company has dealers, traders and distributors spread across different regions of the Country thus giving them the advantage of widespread geographical presence. Currently, the Company sells its products either directly to traders/fishermen or through its distribution network in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kera
Company FAQs

What is the Vera Synthetic Ltd share price today?

The Vera Synthetic Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹91.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vera Synthetic Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vera Synthetic Ltd is ₹45.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vera Synthetic Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vera Synthetic Ltd is 25.14 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vera Synthetic Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vera Synthetic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vera Synthetic Ltd is ₹46.8 and ₹118 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vera Synthetic Ltd?

Vera Synthetic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.19%, 3 Years at 50.30%, 1 Year at 94.68%, 6 Month at 60.95%, 3 Month at 9.58% and 1 Month at -13.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vera Synthetic Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vera Synthetic Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.34 %

