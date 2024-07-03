SectorTextiles
Open₹91.5
Prev. Close₹91.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹91.5
Day's Low₹91.5
52 Week's High₹118
52 Week's Low₹46.8
Book Value₹42.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.16
P/E25.14
EPS3.64
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.99
14.2
12.38
10.41
Net Worth
20.93
19.14
17.32
15.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.1
33.4
34.03
22.25
yoy growth (%)
-15.86
-1.86
52.96
20.79
Raw materials
-17.26
-21.11
-24.74
-15.24
As % of sales
61.41
63.22
72.69
68.5
Employee costs
-5.18
-4.69
-3.62
-2.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.61
2.37
1.96
1.53
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.67
-0.65
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.75
-0.51
-0.56
-0.48
Working capital
2
1.26
2.67
4.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.86
-1.86
52.96
20.79
Op profit growth
-23.85
13.35
18.44
137.64
EBIT growth
8.38
15.38
16.53
165.4
Net profit growth
0.05
32.38
32.73
147.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,460.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.58
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.16
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487.1
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.9
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Makwana
Executive Director
Devjibhai Makwana
Independent Director
Dineshbhai Patel
Independent Director
Ravikumar Adhiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kruti Shah
Whole-time Director
Meera Sunil Makwana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vera Synthetic Ltd
Summary
Vera Synthetic Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Vera Synthetic Private Limited on February 16, 2000. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vera Synthetic Limited on September 25, 2017. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Fishing Nets, PP Yarns, PP/HDPE Ropes, PP Twines and Niwar. The Company manufactures and markets the products under its flagship brand Sujlon. The Products are primarily used in fishing sector and other allied use thereon. With an installed capacity of 6000 Mt per year, the Company is one of the largest manufacturer of ROPE & FISHING NET in India. It is one of the few companies in India who has marked its presence in both FDY and POY industry. It has state of art European production technology for our FDY products and Japanese technology for POY products. Sujlon is the registered trademark of our companys product and it represents quality ROPE & FISHING NET. Sujlon is the most preferred brand across the Indian and Global market catering to widest range of Industries and Applications. At present, the Company caters only to domestic markets. The Company has dealers, traders and distributors spread across different regions of the Country thus giving them the advantage of widespread geographical presence. Currently, the Company sells its products either directly to traders/fishermen or through its distribution network in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kera
Read More
The Vera Synthetic Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹91.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vera Synthetic Ltd is ₹45.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vera Synthetic Ltd is 25.14 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vera Synthetic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vera Synthetic Ltd is ₹46.8 and ₹118 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vera Synthetic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.19%, 3 Years at 50.30%, 1 Year at 94.68%, 6 Month at 60.95%, 3 Month at 9.58% and 1 Month at -13.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.