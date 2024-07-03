Vera Synthetic Ltd Summary

Vera Synthetic Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Vera Synthetic Private Limited on February 16, 2000. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vera Synthetic Limited on September 25, 2017. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Fishing Nets, PP Yarns, PP/HDPE Ropes, PP Twines and Niwar. The Company manufactures and markets the products under its flagship brand Sujlon. The Products are primarily used in fishing sector and other allied use thereon. With an installed capacity of 6000 Mt per year, the Company is one of the largest manufacturer of ROPE & FISHING NET in India. It is one of the few companies in India who has marked its presence in both FDY and POY industry. It has state of art European production technology for our FDY products and Japanese technology for POY products. Sujlon is the registered trademark of our companys product and it represents quality ROPE & FISHING NET. Sujlon is the most preferred brand across the Indian and Global market catering to widest range of Industries and Applications. At present, the Company caters only to domestic markets. The Company has dealers, traders and distributors spread across different regions of the Country thus giving them the advantage of widespread geographical presence. Currently, the Company sells its products either directly to traders/fishermen or through its distribution network in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, etc.In April 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 13,35,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 5.34 Crore.