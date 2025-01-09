To, The Members of

VERA SYNTHETIC LTD.,

Bhavnagar.

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of VERA SYNTHETIC LTD., which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [in which are included the Returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditors of the Companys branches located at (location of branches is NIL)].

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013

And the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We have obtained sufficient evidence we do not have doubt about the companys ability to continue as going concern.

Key Audit Matters

We reasonably believe that there were no such key audit matter in accordance with SA 701 come across during our audit.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

Other Matters are NIL.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of The Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c. The reports on the accounts of the branch offices (NIL) of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

d. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from branches (NIL) not visited by us. e. In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations in its financial statements. ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

ANNEXURE-A

Reports under The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO 2020) for the year ended on 31st March 2024

To,

The Members of Vera Synthetic Limited,

1. In Respect of Property, Plant and Equipments

a) (i) The company has maintained proper records in computerized format showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The company does not have any intangible assets.

b) The company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. Accordingly, Property, Plant and Equipment of some plants &/or offices of the company were verified by internal staff during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. We also suggest to get it verified from external agencies once in three years.

d) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. This Sub clause is not applicable since there are no revaluation is done during period covered under audit.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on our verification, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

2. In Respect of Inventories

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories of Finished Goods, Raw Materials and store & spares have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the periodicity and procedure of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its business. There are no discrepancies in inventories of 10 % or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us during any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned/renewed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

3. In Respect of Granting any kind of loans and advances

As informed by the company, company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. The rate of interest and other terms and conditions for such loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest to the company.

b) This clause is not applicable since there are no loans granted during period covered under audit.

c) There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the furnishing the said information is not applicable except transaction with directors which are executed at arms length in ordinary course of business for which details are provided in audit report. There is no overdue amount of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the companies Act, 2013.

4. Compliance under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act , 2013

The company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable.

5. Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under while accepting Deposits

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or any other relevant provisions of companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

6. Maintenance of cost records

According to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records by the company has been specified by central Government under sub section (1) of the section 148 of the companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed such cost records and we are of the opinion that, prima facie, such accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

7. Deposit of statutory Dues

a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities where applicable. There is no arrear of outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Rs.10.65 Lac of Professional Tax.

b) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax , cess and other statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024.

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount (In Lac) Income Tax Outstanding A.Y. 2017-18 CPC 3.58 Act,1962 Income Tax Demand Outstanding A.Y. 2019-20 CPC 0.01 Act,1962 Income Tax Demand Outstanding A.Y. 2021-22 CPC 0.06 Act,1962 Income Tax Demand Outstanding Various AYs. CPC TDS 1.32 Act,1962 Income Tax TDS Demand Outstanding A.Y.2022-23 CPC TDS 0.63 Act,1962 Income Tax TDS Demand Outstanding A.Y.2023-24 CPC TDS 0.58 Act,1962 Income Tax TDS Demand Outstanding A.Y.2024-25 CPC TDS 0.71 Act,1962 TDS Demand

8. Unrecorded Transaction

We have not found any transactions which were not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year.

9. Repayment of Loans and borrowings

a) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or borrowing to financial institutions, banks or government.

b) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; no diversification is made of loans during the period of Audit.

d) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for short term purposes only.

e) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its

Page : 50 subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers and Term Loan for which they raised and Compliance under section 42 and 62 of companies Act, 2013

a) According to our observation and the information and explanations given to us, the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loan during the year. b) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) within the meaning of section 42 and 62 of Companies Act, 2013 during the year and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

11. Reporting of fraud During the Year

a) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation made available to us no such fraud noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government;

c) No whistle- blower complaints were received by the company and not provided to us by the company.

12. Compliance by Nidhi company Regarding net owned Fund to deposit Ratio

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

13. Related Party Compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act -2013

According to the records of the company and the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the companies Act,2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in note no 1 in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards, where applicable.

The advances were given to directors as advance/ security deposit to transact business at arms length in ordinary course of business. But due to unavoidable circumstances the business could not be carried out and therefore the advances / security deposit given to directors were returned back within one year of time period. The Company as has taken cautious steps so that no default is made and interest of stakeholders is not affected at large.

14. Regarding Internal Audit System

a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were provided to us while making statutory Audit report hence we have considered the same.

15. Compliance under Section 192 of Companies Act 2013

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him/her and such, reporting under this is not applicable to the company.

16. Requirements of Registration under 45 IA of Reserve Bank of India Act,1934

In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the reserve bank of India Act 1934 and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

17. Reporting of cash losses

Based on the financial information provided to us and verification of the same we are of the opinion that the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. Reporting on resignation of Statutory Auditor

There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. Reporting on the uncertainty of the company capable of meeting its liabilities

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. Reporting on Transfer of Unspent Amount of CSR to fund specified in Schedule VII of Companies Act,2013

This Clause is not applicable as Company is not liable to create CSR Fund.

21. Reporting on Qualification or adverse remarks on consolidated financial statement

This Clause is not applicable as company is not liable to prepare Consolidated financial Statements.

For, Nirav Patel & Co. Chartered Accountants F.No.134617W

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of VERA SYNTHETIC LTD.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VERA SYNTHETIC LTD. (“The Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issues by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.