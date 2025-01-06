Vera Synthetic Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.61
2.37
1.96
1.53
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.67
-0.65
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.75
-0.51
-0.56
-0.48
Working capital
2
1.26
2.67
4.98
Other operating items
Operating
3.24
2.44
3.41
5.55
Capital expenditure
1.07
0.66
1.18
2.86
Free cash flow
4.31
3.1
4.59
8.41
Equity raised
17.1
13.39
8.21
4.65
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.42
-0.36
-3.25
4.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.84
16.13
9.56
17.22
No Record Found
