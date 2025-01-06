iifl-logo-icon 1
Vera Synthetic Ltd Cash Flow Statement

91.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Vera Synthetic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.61

2.37

1.96

1.53

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.67

-0.65

-0.48

Tax paid

-0.75

-0.51

-0.56

-0.48

Working capital

2

1.26

2.67

4.98

Other operating items

Operating

3.24

2.44

3.41

5.55

Capital expenditure

1.07

0.66

1.18

2.86

Free cash flow

4.31

3.1

4.59

8.41

Equity raised

17.1

13.39

8.21

4.65

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.42

-0.36

-3.25

4.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.84

16.13

9.56

17.22

