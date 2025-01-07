Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.1
33.4
34.03
22.25
yoy growth (%)
-15.86
-1.86
52.96
20.79
Raw materials
-17.26
-21.11
-24.74
-15.24
As % of sales
61.41
63.22
72.69
68.5
Employee costs
-5.18
-4.69
-3.62
-2.38
As % of sales
18.44
14.04
10.65
10.72
Other costs
-3.32
-4.52
-2.96
-2.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.83
13.55
8.7
10.52
Operating profit
2.33
3.06
2.7
2.28
OPM
8.29
9.16
7.93
10.24
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.67
-0.65
-0.48
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.18
-0.24
-0.36
Other income
1.05
0.17
0.16
0.1
Profit before tax
2.61
2.37
1.96
1.53
Taxes
-0.75
-0.51
-0.56
-0.48
Tax rate
-28.91
-21.85
-28.83
-31.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.85
1.85
1.4
1.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.85
1.85
1.4
1.05
yoy growth (%)
0.05
32.38
32.73
147.76
NPM
6.6
5.55
4.11
4.74
