iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vera Synthetic Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

87
(-4.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vera Synthetic Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.1

33.4

34.03

22.25

yoy growth (%)

-15.86

-1.86

52.96

20.79

Raw materials

-17.26

-21.11

-24.74

-15.24

As % of sales

61.41

63.22

72.69

68.5

Employee costs

-5.18

-4.69

-3.62

-2.38

As % of sales

18.44

14.04

10.65

10.72

Other costs

-3.32

-4.52

-2.96

-2.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.83

13.55

8.7

10.52

Operating profit

2.33

3.06

2.7

2.28

OPM

8.29

9.16

7.93

10.24

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.67

-0.65

-0.48

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.18

-0.24

-0.36

Other income

1.05

0.17

0.16

0.1

Profit before tax

2.61

2.37

1.96

1.53

Taxes

-0.75

-0.51

-0.56

-0.48

Tax rate

-28.91

-21.85

-28.83

-31.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.85

1.85

1.4

1.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.85

1.85

1.4

1.05

yoy growth (%)

0.05

32.38

32.73

147.76

NPM

6.6

5.55

4.11

4.74

Vera Synthetic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vera Synthetic Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.