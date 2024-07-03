SectorTextiles
Open₹612.7
Prev. Close₹612.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.96
Day's High₹612.7
Day's Low₹582.1
52 Week's High₹690.5
52 Week's Low₹270.75
Book Value₹345.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)720
P/E20.55
EPS29.82
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
382.81
370.31
408.72
306.22
Net Worth
394.81
382.31
420.72
318.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
665.13
726.11
709.15
679.3
yoy growth (%)
-8.39
2.39
4.39
-0.64
Raw materials
-358.54
-430.09
-446.13
-412.81
As % of sales
53.9
59.23
62.91
60.77
Employee costs
-73.57
-71.65
-72.27
-74.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.94
-12.95
-47.26
-23.62
Depreciation
-33.17
-32.73
-32.56
-34.2
Tax paid
0
-3.56
0
0
Working capital
66.59
-31.08
73.8
-15.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.39
2.39
4.39
-0.64
Op profit growth
95.22
130.63
-26.62
-3.59
EBIT growth
239.01
-399.18
-133.89
751.94
Net profit growth
-299.41
186.46
-75.58
-57.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
932.7
918.69
954.66
642.37
696.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
932.7
918.69
954.66
642.37
696.42
Other Operating Income
45.06
35.13
38.62
22.77
29.7
Other Income
16.57
7.24
6.49
5.7
10.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,460.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.58
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.16
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487.1
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.9
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashwin Chandran
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Prashanth Chandran
Executive Director
T Kumar
Independent Director
P Vijay Raghunath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Kavitha
Independent Director
Arun Selvaraj
Independent Director
Vinay Balaji Naidu
Independent Director
Suguna Ravichandran
Independent Director
V Prakash
Director (Technical)
Ravi Kumar Abburu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Precot Ltd
Summary
Promoted by N Damodaran, Precot Ltd (Formerly known Precot Meridian Limited) was incorporated in June, 1962 in Palakad, Kerala, to produce cotton yarn with an initial capacity of 12,096 spindles. The Company made its maiden issue in 1962. The first production of cotton yarn commenced during 1964 with an initial capacity of 12,096 spindles at Kanjikode, Kerala. The company changed its name to the present one in 1985. At present it has units in the four southern states of India viz., Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with a total spinning capacity of 2,25,000 spindles and 960 rotors.PML set up its second mill in Kodigenahalli, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 28,800 spindles which was expanded to 51,840 spindles in 1991. In the next year, PML set up a 100% EOU at Walayar, Kerala (inst. cap. 10,080 spindles and 384 rotors).The open end spinning unit of the company was commissioned in Sep.95 which reached its full capacity of 1152 rotors. It has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia to exploit the Asia-Pacific region. During 1996-97, PML has increased the installed capacity of Spindles by 6336 Nos. CGF Investments which was a Subsidiary of the company and now has been merged with Coimbatore General Finance which is another subsidiary of the company with effect from 1st Feb.97.A new yarn dyeing unit with a capacity of 2 tonnes per day was commissioned in Gauribindur, Karnataka which enabled the company to enhance its sale of value added dyed yarn
The Precot Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹600 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precot Ltd is ₹720.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Precot Ltd is 20.55 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precot Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precot Ltd is ₹270.75 and ₹690.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Precot Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.84%, 3 Years at 28.65%, 1 Year at 93.16%, 6 Month at 21.69%, 3 Month at 41.18% and 1 Month at -2.18%.
