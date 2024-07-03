iifl-logo-icon 1
Precot Ltd Share Price

600
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open612.7
  • Day's High612.7
  • 52 Wk High690.5
  • Prev. Close612.7
  • Day's Low582.1
  • 52 Wk Low 270.75
  • Turnover (lac)27.96
  • P/E20.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value345.6
  • EPS29.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)720
  • Div. Yield0.24
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Precot Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

612.7

Prev. Close

612.7

Turnover(Lac.)

27.96

Day's High

612.7

Day's Low

582.1

52 Week's High

690.5

52 Week's Low

270.75

Book Value

345.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

720

P/E

20.55

EPS

29.82

Divi. Yield

0.24

Precot Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Precot Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Precot Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 38.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Precot Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

382.81

370.31

408.72

306.22

Net Worth

394.81

382.31

420.72

318.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

665.13

726.11

709.15

679.3

yoy growth (%)

-8.39

2.39

4.39

-0.64

Raw materials

-358.54

-430.09

-446.13

-412.81

As % of sales

53.9

59.23

62.91

60.77

Employee costs

-73.57

-71.65

-72.27

-74.54

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.94

-12.95

-47.26

-23.62

Depreciation

-33.17

-32.73

-32.56

-34.2

Tax paid

0

-3.56

0

0

Working capital

66.59

-31.08

73.8

-15.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.39

2.39

4.39

-0.64

Op profit growth

95.22

130.63

-26.62

-3.59

EBIT growth

239.01

-399.18

-133.89

751.94

Net profit growth

-299.41

186.46

-75.58

-57.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

932.7

918.69

954.66

642.37

696.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

932.7

918.69

954.66

642.37

696.42

Other Operating Income

45.06

35.13

38.62

22.77

29.7

Other Income

16.57

7.24

6.49

5.7

10.65

View Annually Results

Precot Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,460.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.58

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.16

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487.1

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.9

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Precot Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashwin Chandran

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Prashanth Chandran

Executive Director

T Kumar

Independent Director

P Vijay Raghunath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Kavitha

Independent Director

Arun Selvaraj

Independent Director

Vinay Balaji Naidu

Independent Director

Suguna Ravichandran

Independent Director

V Prakash

Director (Technical)

Ravi Kumar Abburu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Precot Ltd

Summary

Promoted by N Damodaran, Precot Ltd (Formerly known Precot Meridian Limited) was incorporated in June, 1962 in Palakad, Kerala, to produce cotton yarn with an initial capacity of 12,096 spindles. The Company made its maiden issue in 1962. The first production of cotton yarn commenced during 1964 with an initial capacity of 12,096 spindles at Kanjikode, Kerala. The company changed its name to the present one in 1985. At present it has units in the four southern states of India viz., Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with a total spinning capacity of 2,25,000 spindles and 960 rotors.PML set up its second mill in Kodigenahalli, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 28,800 spindles which was expanded to 51,840 spindles in 1991. In the next year, PML set up a 100% EOU at Walayar, Kerala (inst. cap. 10,080 spindles and 384 rotors).The open end spinning unit of the company was commissioned in Sep.95 which reached its full capacity of 1152 rotors. It has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia to exploit the Asia-Pacific region. During 1996-97, PML has increased the installed capacity of Spindles by 6336 Nos. CGF Investments which was a Subsidiary of the company and now has been merged with Coimbatore General Finance which is another subsidiary of the company with effect from 1st Feb.97.A new yarn dyeing unit with a capacity of 2 tonnes per day was commissioned in Gauribindur, Karnataka which enabled the company to enhance its sale of value added dyed yarn
Company FAQs

What is the Precot Ltd share price today?

The Precot Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹600 today.

What is the Market Cap of Precot Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precot Ltd is ₹720.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Precot Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Precot Ltd is 20.55 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Precot Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precot Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precot Ltd is ₹270.75 and ₹690.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Precot Ltd?

Precot Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.84%, 3 Years at 28.65%, 1 Year at 93.16%, 6 Month at 21.69%, 3 Month at 41.18% and 1 Month at -2.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Precot Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Precot Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.51 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 38.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Precot Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

