Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Precot Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention is invited to Note no.46 of the Standalone Financial Statements on the write back of liabilities/provisions made in earlier periods in respect of various pending litigation with Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation Limited (APGPCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Trade receivables and expected credit loss: Our audit procedures included the following: The trade receivables as at March 31, 2024 is 13,085.09 lakhs (net) and provision for expected credit loss as on March 31, 2024 is 269.55 lakhs. Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy for expected credit loss as per the relevant accounting standards. The Company measures expected credit loss on trade receivables based on significant management judgement and estimates. Obtained an understanding of and assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key controls relating to collection monitoring process, credit control process and estimation of expected credit losses. We have considered assessment of expected credit loss for receivables as a key audit matter because of the significant management judgement involved in its estimation. Tested the controls relating to classification of the receivable balances included in the receivables ageing report. Reviewed the ageing, tested the validity of the receivables, discussed with the management as to the disputes, if any, with the customers, understood and evaluated the reason for delay in realisation of the receivables and possibility of realisation of the aged receivable. Assessed the methodology used by management to estimate the expected credit loss provision and its compliance with the relevant accounting standard. Assessed the reasonableness of estimate of expected credit loss. Assessed the adequacy of disclosures relating to trade receivables and related credit risk.

Information other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual Report but does not include the standalone / consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon

The other information is expected to be made available to us

after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone / consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, as stated above, which is expected to be received after the date of our audit report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under applicable laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities

for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate report in "Annexure 2";

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2021, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 45 to the standalone financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

(iv) (a)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no.60(ii)A to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no.60(ii)B to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 as applicable.

(vi) (a) The Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

(b) Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Companies Act.

For VKS Aiyer& Co., Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 000066S C.S.Sathyanarayanan Partner Place: Coimbatore Membership No. 028328 Date: 23 May, 2024 UDIN:24028328BKGSVN8942

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Precot Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

In our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief, books of account examined by us and according to the information and explanation given to us, we report that:

(I) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of verification of property, plant and equipment, by which all the property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of 2 years. During the year, the property, plant and equipment were verified in accordance with the programme of verification. This periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for the details given below:

Description of property Held in the name of Gross Carrying Value as on st 31 March 2024 ( in Lakhs) Property held since which date Reasons for not being held in the name of the Company Freehold Land Meridian Spintex Limited 1,422.87 01.09.2006 The title deeds are in the name of Meridian Spintex Limited, erstwhile Company that was merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honourable High Court(s) of judicature at Madras vide order dt. 01.09.2006. Freehold Land Suprem Textiles Processing Limited 173.10 18.09.2017 The title deeds are in the name of Suprem Textiles Processing Limited that was merged with the Company vide NCLT, Chennai Order Dt. 18.09.2017. Freehold Land Multiflora (Floriculture) Private Limited 613.20 18.09.2017 The title deeds are in the name of Multiflora (Floriculture) Private Limited that was merged with the Company vide NCLT, Chennai Order Dt. 18.09.2017. Freehold Land Meridian Industries Limited 51.00 01.09.2006 The title deeds are in the name of Meridian Industries Limited, erstwhile Company that was merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honourable High Court(s) of judicature at Madras vide order dt. 01.09.2006.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There were no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories, except for goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on physical verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financials institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (a) and 3 (iii) (c) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, wherever applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, however, there have been a slight delay in few cases/delays in deposit which have not been serious.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Sales tax and penalties 1.77 1999 - 2000 High Court Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Sales tax 3.74 2015-16 Appellate Tribunal 36.58 2014 -15 37.06 2014 -15 Commissioner of GST and Central Excise (Appeals), 38.21 40.92 Central Excise Act, 1944 CENVAT credit 36.60 2014-15 & 2015 -16 2015 -16 2015-16 & 2016-17 Coimbatore Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 4.43 AY 2013 -14 Order pending with Assessing Officer, Coimbatore Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 19.74 AY 2014 -15 High Court, Madras Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 82.25 AY 2022 - 23 National Faceless Appeal Centre For Tax Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Corp Circle I For Penalty Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Transitional Cenvat credit 50.26 April 2017 to June 2017 The Principal Commissioner of GST & Customs (Appeals) Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 54.65 July 2017 to March 2020 Commissioner of GST and Central Excise (Appeals) Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 117.57 January 2018 to July 2020 Deputy Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, III Division, Coimbatore

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has utilized the money raised by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were raised.

(d) The funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long- term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate companies or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year under review and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) We have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act has been filed by Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the Group. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There is no unspent amount under Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project under CSR. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For VKS Aiyer& Co., Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 000066S C.S.Sathyanarayanan Place: Coimbatore Partner Date: 23 May, 2024 Membership No. 028328 UDIN: 24028328BKGSVN8942

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Precot Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Precot Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is

sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with

reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference

to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls

with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.