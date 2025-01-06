iifl-logo-icon 1
Precot Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025

Precot Ltd

Precot FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.94

-12.95

-47.26

-23.62

Depreciation

-33.17

-32.73

-32.56

-34.2

Tax paid

0

-3.56

0

0

Working capital

66.59

-31.08

73.8

-15.75

Other operating items

Operating

66.36

-80.34

-6.03

-73.57

Capital expenditure

5.33

0.27

8.88

-153.79

Free cash flow

71.7

-80.07

2.85

-227.36

Equity raised

548.03

599.37

627.28

404.19

Investing

-0.13

-6.33

0.82

-1.32

Financing

53.35

28.42

152.44

108.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

672.95

541.39

783.4

284.46

