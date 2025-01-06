Precot Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.94
-12.95
-47.26
-23.62
Depreciation
-33.17
-32.73
-32.56
-34.2
Tax paid
0
-3.56
0
0
Working capital
66.59
-31.08
73.8
-15.75
Other operating items
Operating
66.36
-80.34
-6.03
-73.57
Capital expenditure
5.33
0.27
8.88
-153.79
Free cash flow
71.7
-80.07
2.85
-227.36
Equity raised
548.03
599.37
627.28
404.19
Investing
-0.13
-6.33
0.82
-1.32
Financing
53.35
28.42
152.44
108.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
672.95
541.39
783.4
284.46
