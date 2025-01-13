Precot Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
382.81
370.31
408.72
306.22
Net Worth
394.81
382.31
420.72
318.22
Minority Interest
Debt
373.23
378.73
359.7
329.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.39
12.01
11.5
0
Total Liabilities
782.43
773.05
791.92
647.39
Fixed Assets
480.39
426.19
440.42
422.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.23
9.76
13
10.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.2
17.7
6.95
0
Networking Capital
261.87
312.93
320.92
205.39
Inventories
232.27
242.01
241.41
131.2
Inventory Days
71.99
Sundry Debtors
130.85
118.71
139.95
102.07
Debtor Days
56.01
Other Current Assets
61.4
74.35
64.36
59.09
Sundry Creditors
-102.98
-63.1
-38.19
-29.57
Creditor Days
16.22
Other Current Liabilities
-59.67
-59.04
-86.61
-57.4
Cash
7.75
6.47
10.65
8.97
Total Assets
782.44
773.05
791.94
647.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.