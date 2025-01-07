iifl-logo-icon 1
Precot Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

600
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:40 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

665.13

726.11

709.15

679.3

yoy growth (%)

-8.39

2.39

4.39

-0.64

Raw materials

-358.54

-430.09

-446.13

-412.81

As % of sales

53.9

59.23

62.91

60.77

Employee costs

-73.57

-71.65

-72.27

-74.54

As % of sales

11.06

9.86

10.19

10.97

Other costs

-139.87

-176.65

-170.05

-163.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.02

24.32

23.97

24.1

Operating profit

93.13

47.7

20.68

28.19

OPM

14

6.57

2.91

4.15

Depreciation

-33.17

-32.73

-32.56

-34.2

Interest expense

-32.72

-32.32

-40.79

-42.72

Other income

5.7

4.4

5.4

25.11

Profit before tax

32.94

-12.95

-47.26

-23.62

Taxes

0

-3.56

0

0

Tax rate

0

27.51

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.94

-16.52

-47.26

-23.62

Exceptional items

0

0

41.49

0

Net profit

32.94

-16.52

-5.76

-23.62

yoy growth (%)

-299.41

186.46

-75.58

-57.43

NPM

4.95

-2.27

-0.81

-3.47

