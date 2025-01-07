Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
665.13
726.11
709.15
679.3
yoy growth (%)
-8.39
2.39
4.39
-0.64
Raw materials
-358.54
-430.09
-446.13
-412.81
As % of sales
53.9
59.23
62.91
60.77
Employee costs
-73.57
-71.65
-72.27
-74.54
As % of sales
11.06
9.86
10.19
10.97
Other costs
-139.87
-176.65
-170.05
-163.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.02
24.32
23.97
24.1
Operating profit
93.13
47.7
20.68
28.19
OPM
14
6.57
2.91
4.15
Depreciation
-33.17
-32.73
-32.56
-34.2
Interest expense
-32.72
-32.32
-40.79
-42.72
Other income
5.7
4.4
5.4
25.11
Profit before tax
32.94
-12.95
-47.26
-23.62
Taxes
0
-3.56
0
0
Tax rate
0
27.51
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.94
-16.52
-47.26
-23.62
Exceptional items
0
0
41.49
0
Net profit
32.94
-16.52
-5.76
-23.62
yoy growth (%)
-299.41
186.46
-75.58
-57.43
NPM
4.95
-2.27
-0.81
-3.47
