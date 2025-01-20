Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.39
2.39
4.39
-0.64
Op profit growth
95.22
130.63
-26.62
-3.55
EBIT growth
239.01
-399.18
-133.89
756.14
Net profit growth
-299.41
186.46
-75.58
-57.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14
6.57
2.91
4.15
EBIT margin
9.87
2.66
-0.91
2.81
Net profit margin
4.95
-2.27
-0.81
-3.47
RoCE
10.18
2.88
-0.9
3.24
RoNW
2.52
-1.26
-0.41
-2.76
RoA
1.27
-0.61
-0.2
-1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
27.46
-13.77
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.18
-41.05
-31.94
-48.18
Book value per share
284.68
258.46
286.24
290.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.93
-1.55
0
0
P/CEPS
-577.81
-0.52
-1.83
-1.79
P/B
0.37
0.08
0.2
0.29
EV/EBIDTA
4.55
6.25
16.9
8.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
27.51
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.51
41.02
31.63
25.73
Inventory days
70.1
70.15
77.86
74.19
Creditor days
-23.89
-21.88
-15.48
-12.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2
-0.59
0.15
-0.44
Net debt / equity
0.93
0.96
1.07
0.99
Net debt / op. profit
3.43
6.28
17.92
12.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.9
-59.23
-62.91
-60.77
Employee costs
-11.06
-9.86
-10.19
-10.97
Other costs
-21.02
-24.32
-23.97
-24.1
