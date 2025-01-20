iifl-logo-icon 1
Precot Ltd Key Ratios

605
(0.17%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:18:36 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.39

2.39

4.39

-0.64

Op profit growth

95.22

130.63

-26.62

-3.55

EBIT growth

239.01

-399.18

-133.89

756.14

Net profit growth

-299.41

186.46

-75.58

-57.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14

6.57

2.91

4.15

EBIT margin

9.87

2.66

-0.91

2.81

Net profit margin

4.95

-2.27

-0.81

-3.47

RoCE

10.18

2.88

-0.9

3.24

RoNW

2.52

-1.26

-0.41

-2.76

RoA

1.27

-0.61

-0.2

-1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

27.46

-13.77

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.18

-41.05

-31.94

-48.18

Book value per share

284.68

258.46

286.24

290.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.93

-1.55

0

0

P/CEPS

-577.81

-0.52

-1.83

-1.79

P/B

0.37

0.08

0.2

0.29

EV/EBIDTA

4.55

6.25

16.9

8.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

27.51

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.51

41.02

31.63

25.73

Inventory days

70.1

70.15

77.86

74.19

Creditor days

-23.89

-21.88

-15.48

-12.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2

-0.59

0.15

-0.44

Net debt / equity

0.93

0.96

1.07

0.99

Net debt / op. profit

3.43

6.28

17.92

12.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.9

-59.23

-62.91

-60.77

Employee costs

-11.06

-9.86

-10.19

-10.97

Other costs

-21.02

-24.32

-23.97

-24.1

