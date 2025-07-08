iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Artedz Fabs Ltd Share Price Live

18.7
(0%)
Feb 20, 2020|10:06:27 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.7
  • Day's High18.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low18.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.36
  • P/E76.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Artedz Fabs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

18.7

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

3.36

Day's High

18.7

Day's Low

18.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.01

P/E

76.55

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

Artedz Fabs Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Artedz Fabs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Artedz Fabs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:09 AM
Mar-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.29%

Non-Promoter- 49.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Artedz Fabs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

8.56

6.25

6.25

6.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.28

4.11

-1.47

-3.26

Net Worth

17.84

10.36

4.78

2.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Artedz Fabs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Artedz Fabs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kashyap Gambhir

Whole-time Director

Satbinder Singh Gill

Executive Director

Deepika Gambhir

Non Executive Director

Amita Nyaynit

Independent Director

Mrugank Gohil

Independent Director

Shirish Rampure

Company Secretary

Vidhi Joshi

Registered Office

206 Gambhir Industrial Estate,

Opp. Paramount Print Goregaon,

Maharashtra - 400063

Tel: 91-022-29276278

Website: http://www.artedzfabs.com

Email: investors@artedzfabs.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Artedz Fabs Private Limited as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 08, 2006 ...
Read More

Reports by Artedz Fabs Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Artedz Fabs Ltd share price today?

The Artedz Fabs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Artedz Fabs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artedz Fabs Ltd is ₹16.01 Cr. as of 20 Feb ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Artedz Fabs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Artedz Fabs Ltd is 76.55 and 1.07 as of 20 Feb ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Artedz Fabs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artedz Fabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artedz Fabs Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Feb ‘20

What is the CAGR of Artedz Fabs Ltd?

Artedz Fabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 15.63%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -0.89% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Artedz Fabs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Artedz Fabs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Artedz Fabs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.