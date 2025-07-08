SectorTextiles
Open₹18.7
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.36
Day's High₹18.7
Day's Low₹18.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.01
P/E76.55
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
8.56
6.25
6.25
6.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.28
4.11
-1.47
-3.26
Net Worth
17.84
10.36
4.78
2.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kashyap Gambhir
Whole-time Director
Satbinder Singh Gill
Executive Director
Deepika Gambhir
Non Executive Director
Amita Nyaynit
Independent Director
Mrugank Gohil
Independent Director
Shirish Rampure
Company Secretary
Vidhi Joshi
206 Gambhir Industrial Estate,
Opp. Paramount Print Goregaon,
Maharashtra - 400063
Tel: 91-022-29276278
Website: http://www.artedzfabs.com
Email: investors@artedzfabs.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Artedz Fabs Private Limited as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 08, 2006 ...
Read More
Reports by Artedz Fabs Ltd
