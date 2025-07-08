Artedz Fabs Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Artedz Fabs Private Limited as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 08, 2006 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Members in Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on January 18, 2018 and name of the Company was changed to Artedz Fabs Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion of Private Company to Public Limited Company dated February 19, 2018 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Kashyap Gambhir and Satbinder Singh Gill are the Promoters of the Company, who are associated with the textile industry for nearly more than 12 years. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of textile fabrics for shirtings and suitings. Artedz Fabs specializes in manufacturing of textile fabrics majorly from cotton yarn. It use linen yarn as well as blended yarns as the raw material. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of grey fabrics with high-end and fashion forward designs, using the expertise of in-house designing team. The Company caters to orders from domestic and international markets. With a manufacturing facility spread over a land area of nearly 15,789 sq. ft. in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, the Company currently has an installed capacity of 21 lakhs sq. metre per annum with 43 installed looms which can cater to the orders requiring any specific category of yarn.The Company initially started its commercial production in the year 2007 by setting up a manufacturing facility at Bhiwandi -Nashik Road, Maharashtra by imposing second hand machineries. In year 2011, the manufacturing facility of the Company collapsed due to incorrect and improper construction, subsequent to that, the Company reconstructed the manufacturing facility by installing same machineries in the same facility. Initially, Company started the manufacturing of cotton fabrics for shirtings and further commenced manufacturing Linen Fabrics along with Blend of Cotton and Linen Fabrics. The Company concentrates on Mens Casual Shirt and manufactures entirely for 2 collections viz., Summer & Winter. The Company manufactures its products on the basis of orders received from the customers hence following the just-in-time concept for managing its inventory level curtailing costs,As an organization, the Company focus has been on the design and color offered to the customers. The Company satisfy customers with timely delivery of orders placed by them since production capacity at times are not sufficient to meet the orders received from the customers. However, to meet customers demand, the Company accept orders and undertake all the pre-production activity in-house but trade the grey fabric from the trusted job workers. In trading activity, the Company basically purchase grey fabric and sells it further to customers instead of manufacturing it in-house. During the year 2019, Company made IPO (Initial Public Offer) of 23,10000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash and at premium of Rs. 26/- per share allotted.