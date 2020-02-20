iifl-logo
Artedz Fabs Ltd Balance Sheet

18.7
(0%)
Feb 20, 2020|10:06:27 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

8.56

6.25

6.25

6.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.28

4.11

-1.47

-3.26

Net Worth

17.84

10.36

4.78

2.99

Minority Interest

Debt

21.45

19.23

18.17

22.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.23

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

39.52

29.59

22.95

25.87

Fixed Assets

7.63

8.96

6.92

8.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.06

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.24

0.76

1.56

Networking Capital

31.81

20.37

15.16

16.15

Inventories

18.93

20.82

17.13

15.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

44.06

33.7

18.74

11.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.48

0.71

0.59

0.52

Sundry Creditors

-21.16

-24.48

-12.42

-8.53

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.5

-10.38

-8.88

-2.03

Cash

0.07

0.02

0.05

0.03

Total Assets

39.51

29.59

22.95

25.89

