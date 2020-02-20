Artedz Fabs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
8.56
6.25
6.25
6.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.28
4.11
-1.47
-3.26
Net Worth
17.84
10.36
4.78
2.99
Minority Interest
Debt
21.45
19.23
18.17
22.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.23
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
39.52
29.59
22.95
25.87
Fixed Assets
7.63
8.96
6.92
8.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.06
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.24
0.76
1.56
Networking Capital
31.81
20.37
15.16
16.15
Inventories
18.93
20.82
17.13
15.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.06
33.7
18.74
11.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.48
0.71
0.59
0.52
Sundry Creditors
-21.16
-24.48
-12.42
-8.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.5
-10.38
-8.88
-2.03
Cash
0.07
0.02
0.05
0.03
Total Assets
39.51
29.59
22.95
25.89
